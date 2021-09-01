Portugal vs Ireland Betting Tips, Latest odds and picks - 1st Sep, 2021 | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

After a breathtaking few weeks of club football, international football is back with Portugal taking on Ireland in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match. Portugal have made a good start to their World Cup qualifying campaign and sit at the top of Group A with 7 points in 3 games.

Ireland, meanwhile, have not managed a single point in their previous 2 World Cup qualifying games and will be hoping to open their account against Portugal tonight. Portugal are heavy favorites heading into the game and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes will be hoping to get on the scoresheet.

Recent team news and performances

Cristiano Ronaldo's To-Do list this week:



- Complete Man. United medical in Portugal ✅

- Sign contract with Man. United ✅

- Drink water ✅

- Break the men's international goal scoring record ⏳ pic.twitter.com/gP8uMfoGCQ — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 30, 2021

Portugal

One of the strongest teams in world football at the moment, Portugal have a star studded squad for this World Cup qualifier against Ireland. While Joao Felix is injured, players like Nelson Semedo and Renato Sanches have been dropped.

Cristiano Ronaldo is joined by Premier League stars like Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias as Portugal look to maintain top spot in Group A.

Ireland

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will have to be at his very best tonight if Ireland are to get anything out of this game. Ireland have had a dismal start to their World Cup qualifying campaign having lost to Serbia and Luxembourg in their 2 matches played so far.

Matt Doherty has been included in the squad while West Brom forward Callum Robinson misses out due to Covid-19. Shane Long is expected to lead the Irish attack at Estadio Algarve tonight.

Portugal vs Ireland Betting Tips, Odds and Picks | FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Tip 1 - Result: Portugal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Portugal can be backed to keep a cleansheet)

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime - YES (if he starts)

Tip 4 - Portugal to win at half-time and full-time - YES

Odds - Portugal 1.14, Draw 6.50, Ireland 21.00

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 46 goals in his last 45 matches with Portugal. pic.twitter.com/Uu2kRo8axr — Hamy 💉 (@crxgoatsfc) August 31, 2021

Portugal are overwhelming favorites heading into this match and should have too much firepower for Ireland. Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to break the men's international goalscoring record and can be backed to get on the scoresheet.

Brave punters looking to take some risks can use the following betting tips:

Brave Tip 1: Portugal to win by a winning margin of 3 - Odds 4.75

Brave Tip 2: Cristiano Ronaldo to score 2 or more - Odds 3.60 (If he starts)

Odds correct at the time of writing

Edited by Ashwin