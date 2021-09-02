"I'm not closing the count yet" - Cristiano Ronaldo after breaking international goalscoring record

Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo managed to break the men's all-time international scoring record in the World Cup Qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old scored a late brace to rescue the 2016 European champions, who were 0-1 down until the 89th minute.

Taking to Instagram soon after becoming the all-time top scorer in international football, he promised his fans that they could look forward to even more goals from Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo also added that of all the records that he has broken during his illustrious career, Wednesday's achievement was the most special. He said:

"From all the records that I have broken during my career – and fortunately, there have been a few – this one is very special for me and it’s certainly on the shelf of the achievements that make me truly proud."

Cristiano Ronaldo also expressed the satisfaction he derives from playing for Portugal and how it allows him to showcase the strength of the Portuguese people to the world:

"Every time I represent my country is a special moment, for knowing that I’m defending Portugal and showing to the world what Portuguese people are made of. Secondly, because national team competitions have always had a very strong impact in me as I was growing up, watching my idols playing for their flags every other summer in Euros and in World Cups."

After surpassing his 109-goal record, Cristiano Ronaldo also made sure to congratulate Ali Daei, the previous record holder, by saying:

"Ali Daei has set the standards at such a high level, that at some point even I started thinking that I might never catch him. Congratulations to the “Shariar” for holding the record for so long and thanks for always showing so much respect for me every time I scored and as I became closer and closer to his outstanding number."

Cristiano Ronaldo's late brace rescues Portugal

With Ireland having scored the only goal of the match till then, Cristiano Ronaldo came to Portugal's rescue in the 89th minute. He scored two late headers to help A Selecao come from behind and beat the Boys in Green.

Things did not get off to a good start for the Manchester United star, who had his first-half penalty saved by 19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. However, that did not stop him from scoring two late goals to guide Portugal to a 2-1 win after John Egan netted the opener in the 45th minute.

With these two goals running his scoring tally up to 111, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time top scorer in international football, surpassing Ali Daei's total of 109.

Portugal sit atop their World Cup Qualifier group with 10 points, leading Serbia by three points, who have a game in hand.

🇵🇹 All-time top international scorer Cristiano Ronaldo has 111 goals in 180 games for Portugal 🔝#WCQ pic.twitter.com/G3XItWOiEe — European Qualifiers (@EURO2020) September 1, 2021

