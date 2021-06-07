Portugal vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

In international friendly fixture, Portugal will play host to Israel at the José Alvalade Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts will be aiming to grab a morale boost ahead of their opening Euro 2020 game against Hungary. Meanwhile, Israel will look to make it three straight wins across all competitions.

With two wins and one draw in three group stage games back in March, Portugal currently sit at the top of Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. However, they are only ahead of second-place Serbia on goal difference.

Fernando Santos' side returned to action last Friday as they played out an uneventful goalless draw against fellow European giants Spain.

Portugal are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws.

Israel, on the other hand, stumbled into their World Cup qualifiers as they failed to taste victory in their opening two group games.

However, a 4-1 victory over Moldova saw Israel rise to third place in Group F, level on points with Austria and one point behind second-place Scotland.

This was followed by a 3-1 win over Montenegro when both nations faced off in a friendly tie last Saturday.

After a goalless first half, second-half goals from Eran Zahavi, Manor Solomon and Gadi kinda gave Willibald Ruttensteiner’s men a deserved victory at the Podgorica City Stadium.

Portugal vs Israel Head-To-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two nations. With three wins, Portugal have been the better side in this fixture. Israel, meanwhile, have managed just one victory, while two games have ended all square.

Their last encounter came back in 2013 at the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, when both nations settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Portugal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Israel Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Portugal vs Israel Team News

Portugal

Portugal head into this tie with a star-studded squad led by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and star defender Ruben Dias.

However, squad players such as Rui Silva and Sporting Lisbon forward Pedro Goncalves could be handed a place in the starting XI to reduce the risk of injuries to star players.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Israel

Head coach Willibald Ruttensteiner has called up 24 players for their two friendly fixtures, including the likes of captain Bibras Natkho and Eran Zahavi.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Portugal vs Israel Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Joao Moutinho, Danilo Pereira, Goncalo Guedes, Pedro Goncalves, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

Israel Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ofir Marciano; Eitan Tibi, Eli Dasa, Ofir Davidzada, Sun Menahem; Babras Natcho, Manor Solomon, Dor Peretz, Dolev Haziza; Yonas Malede, Eran Zahavi

Portugal vs Israel Prediction

Portugal and Israel head into this game in similar form, having avoided defeat in five and three games respectively. With their last two meetings ending in draws, we predict this will be another close contest.

However, Portugal is likely to claim victory and head into the Euros in high spirits.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Israel

