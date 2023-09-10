Portugal vs Luxembourg Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th September 2023

Portugal will look to maintain their perfect record in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers as they take on Luxembourg on Wednesday.

Portugal have won all of their five Group J games in their bid to qualify for the 2024 Euros. Roberto Martinez's side beat Slovakia 1-0 in their latest outing on Friday (September 8) thanks to a spectacular 43rd-minute strike from Bruno Fernandes.

A Seleção das Quinas have picked up 15 goals in five games from Group J and have also scored 15 goals in the process. They are currently five points clear of second-placed Slovakia and third-placed Luxembourg.

Portugal have qualified for each of the last seven Euros and most recently won it in 2016. Their exit in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 was a huge disappointment given the sheer wealth of talent they had at their disposal.

This time around, Martinez's side looks to be ambling their way to qualification without any hassles and will be one of the teams to beat at the competition.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg are making a proper push to qualify for a major tournament for the first time in history. They've done a commendable job so far and have enjoyed a rewarding journey in Group J up until now. They've picked up 10 points in five matches, winning three, losing one and drawing another.

They've already equalled their best European Championship qualification campaign in terms of points. Luc Holtz's side could make history this time but they will have their work cut out against Portugal on Monday, a side against whom they've struggled in the past.

Portugal vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Luxembourg have won only one of their 20 meetings with Portugal so far. They've drawn one and lost 18.

Portugal have won all of their last 13 meetings with Luxembourg in all competitions.

Luxembourg have managed to score just one goal in their last seven matches against Portugal.

Portugal won the last two meetings between the two sides with a combined scoreline of 11-0.

Portugal are yet to concede a single goal in the 2024 Euro qualifying stage.

Portugal vs Luxembourg Prediction

Luxembourg have done admirably in the Euro qualifying campaign stage thus far. But they know that beating Portugal is going to take something miraculous. Having said that, they're likely to not suffer as heavy a defeat as the one they've been dealt in their last two clashes with the Portuguese.

Prediction: Portugal 3-0 Luxembourg

Portugal vs Luxembourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portugal to keep a clean sheet - Yes