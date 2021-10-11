Portugal vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In search of their fourth consecutive win in all competitions, Portugal welcome Luxembourg to the Estádio Algarve on Tuesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game without a win in any of their last three games and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Portugal continued their superb string of results last Friday as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Qatar when the sides squared off in Almancil.

Fernando Santos’ men now return to the World Cup qualifiers where they are currently second in Group A with 13 points from five games, seven points and one place above Tuesday’s visitors.

Portugal, who are unbeaten in the qualifiers, head into Tuesday’s game on a blistering run of four straight wins and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, continued to drop points as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Serbia last time out.

This followed a 1-1 draw with Qatar when the sides met in a friendly fixture back in September.

Luc Holtz’s men are now winless in all but one of their most recent six outings, with a 2-1 victory over Azerbaijan on 1 September being the only exception.

Portugal vs Luxembourg Head-To-Head

Portugal have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 16 wins from their previous 18 encounters. Luxembourg have managed just one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Portugal Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Luxembourg Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Portugal vs Luxembourg Team News

Portugal

The hosts will be without the services of Rafa Silva, Domingos Duarte and Raphael Guerreiro, who have all been sidelined through injuries. Francisco Trincao also misses out after testing positive for coronavirus, while Diogo Jota is a doubt due to a muscle problem.

Injured: Rafa Silva, Domingos Duarte, Raphael Guerreiro

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Francisco Trincao

Doubtful: Diogo Jota

Luxembourg

The visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and will be boosted by the return of Christopher Martins and Gerson Rodrigues, who have now served their one-game suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Portugal vs Luxembourg Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, José Fonte, Danilo Pereira, Nuno Mendes; Matheus Nunes, William Carvalho, João Mário; Gonçalo Guedes, André Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo

Luxembourg Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Anthony Moris; Laurent Jans, Maxime Chanot, Dirk Carlson, Mica Pinto; Olivier Thill; Maurice Deville, Leandro Barreiro, Sebastien Thill, Yvandro Borges Sanches; Danel Sinani

Portugal vs Luxembourg Prediction

Also Read

Portugal will be looking to move into top spot in Group A as they find themselves one point behind Serbia. They head into the game with a star-studded squad and we predict they will put that to good use and claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Portugal 3-0 Luxembourg

Edited by Peter P