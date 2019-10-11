Portugal vs Luxembourg Preview: Match preview, predicted XI, betting odds, and more | European Qualifiers

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo

The European champions Portugal find themselves among the chasing pack in Group B, as they sit in second place, five points adrift of group leaders Ukraine, but with a game in hand. Fernando Santos' men welcome fourth-placed Luxembourg to Estadio Jose Alvalade on Friday and will be looking to make light work of the visitors.

Portugal started their European qualifying campaign on the wrong foot, with draws against Ukraine and Serbia in their first two encounters. They have recovered strongly, with impressive victories against Serbia and Lithuania, netting a total of nine goals in the process.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, began their campaign with a win, beating Lithuania in March. However, they have failed to win since that game, losing to Ukraine twice and Serbia. They face an uphill task against a Portuguese side that's brimming with attacking talent.

The last time Luxembourg beat Portugal was in the 1960s during the qualifying rounds of the 1962 World Cup. Selecao das Quinas have been dominant since then, and they have won their last eight matches against Luxembourg.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to pick up where he left last time out when he hit 4 goals past a bewildered Lithuanian team.

Venue and kickoff information

Match venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon

Date: October 11, 2019

Kickoff: 7.45 pm (BST)

Head-to-head

In the last 15 encounters between both sides, Luxembourg have managed to beat Portugal just once. Selecao das Quinas have been victorious 13 times, scoring 46 goals in contrast to Luxembourg's 7.

Form guide

Portugal: DWWWW

Luxembourg: DDLLL

Did you know?

Luxembourg have never qualified for a major international tournament.

Since 1996, Luxembourg have never won more than once in the qualification rounds of a major European tournament.

The last time Portugal lost to Luxembourg was in 1961.

Betting odds

Portugal win: 1.03

Luxembourg win: 37.26

Draw: 9.53

Anytime goalscorer: 1.30 (Cristiano Ronaldo)

Bookmaker: Betway

Predicted XI

Portugal (4-3-3): Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo

Luxembourg (4-5-1): Anthony Moris, Laurent Jans, Maxime Chanot, Lars Gerson, Dirk Carlson, Vincent Thill, Danel Sinani, Leandro Barreiro, Olivier Thill, Gerson Rodrigues, Maurice Deville

Match prediction

Looks like a straightforward procession here. Expect Ronaldo and his cohorts to run out comfortable victors at home.

Final score: Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg