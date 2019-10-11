Portugal vs Luxembourg Preview: Where to watch | European Qualifiers

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 40 // 11 Oct 2019, 08:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Portuguese talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal welcomes Luxembourg on Friday and will look to reduce the gap between Selecao das Quinas and Group B leaders, Ukraine.

Portugal started their qualifying campaign poorly, drawing their first two games against Serbia and Ukraine. However, they have bounced back strongly, beating Serbia and Lithuania comprehensively, scoring nine goals in the process. They are currently second in the group with eight points, five points adrift of Ukraine, who have amassed 13 points.

Luxembourg started their campaign brightly with a victory over Lithuania, however, it has all gone downhill since then with three losses in four games. They are currently in fourth place, with a paltry four points.

The Red Lions face an uphill battle in this encounter, as they have a dismal record against Portugal. The last time Luxembourg beat Selecao das Quinas was in 1961, and the last eight games between both teams have ended in favour of Portugal

Portugal will feature the likes of Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, and Ronaldo. It's an impressive strikeforce, and Ronaldo will be looking to continue his goalscoring antics against the Red Lions. Last time out, the Juventus hitman put four goals past a hapless Lithuanian team.

These teams have clashed 15 times, with Portugal winning on 13 occasions and Luxembourg winning just once. The Portuguese national team have also scored a mammoth 46 goals against Lithuania so far.

Luc Holtz's side will be looking to spring an upset on the European champions, but that is very unlikely, as the Red Lions have never won more than one game in European qualifying rounds, and it's hard to imagine Fernando Santos' men falling to this Luxembourg team.

Portugal should feature a largely unchanged side for this one, with Ronaldo flanked by Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva. The likes of William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, and Ruben Neves could also reprise their roles in midfield.

For Luxembourg, Maurice Deville should lead the line in a 4-5-1 formation, and Gerson Rodrigues will be among the supporting cast of strikers.

Advertisement

Where to watch

US: TUDNxtra

Live stream: ESPN+

Kickoff: 7.45 pm (BST)

Date: October 11, 2019