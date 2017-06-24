Portugal vs New Zealand: Stats & Facts

New Zealand face a tough task against Portugal tonight.

With one foot already in the semi-finals, Portugal will look to make sure of their spot when they take on already-eliminated New Zealand in Saint Petersburg on Saturday.

New Zealand are still chasing an elusive first win at a senior FIFA tournament and will be out to show the same determination and intensity that was on display in their last outing.

Stats & Facts

New Zealand’s goal-dought is over

New Zealand have ended their mammoth 555-minute Confederations Cup drought by scoring 1 goal in a losing cause against Mexico. With Portugal having tightened up their defence after a shaky opening-match display against Mexico, it will be intriguing to see if the adventurous All Whites (New Zealand) can continue to carve out as many opportunities. If they do, they will need to be a lot more clinical to avoid a repeat of their Sochi heartbreak.

The Ronaldo Factor

If Ronaldo is indeed rested, New Zealand are sure to breathe a massive sigh of relief. After all, even by his own ridiculous standards, the Portugal captain is enjoying a spectacular run of scoring form, having found the net 15 times in his last nine appearances for club and country. Others will need to step up in his expected absence, with Andre Silva perhaps the most likely alternative source of goals.

New Zealand’s youthful outlook

New Zealand's Dane Ingham, is the youngest player in FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, aged 18 years, and became the second-youngest in Confederations Cup history - behind team-mate Chris Wood - when he started against Mexico. Expect to see more of Ingham at this and future FIFA tournaments as Hudson continues to shape a new-look side.

Watch the live action between New Zealand and Portugal at 08.30 P.M. on Saturday, 24th June 2017, Live and Exclusive on Sony SIX and TEN 2