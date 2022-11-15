Portugal vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th November 2022

The focus will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal take on Nigeria in an international friendly ahead of the 202 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo's undying thirst for the limelight has earned him the world's attention ahead of what is expected to be his final World Cup. An explosive interview where he aired his frustrations at Manchester United is being widely viewed as unsavory and untimely.

But this is not the time to get distracted and the Portugal national team captain knows that more than anyone as he leads his troops into battle against Nigeria on Thursday night. It will be the one and only preparation match that Portugal will get ahead of their first group stage fixture against Ghana on 24 November .

Portugal have a star-studded squad and Fernando Santos has a selection headache to address, especially in midfield. He is likely to test out different combinations on Thursday against Nigeria, who have failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal @selecaoportugal Senhoras e senhores, estes são os nossos eleitos que vão marcar presença no #VesteABandeira



It's 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: this is our squad for the #WearTheFlag @FIFAWorldCup 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗡 𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦.Senhoras e senhores, estes são os nossos eleitos que vão marcar presença no @FIFAWorldCup It's 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: this is our squad for the 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗡 𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦. ⚡🇵🇹 Senhoras e senhores, estes são os nossos eleitos que vão marcar presença no @FIFAWorldCup ! 🏆 #VesteABandeiraIt's 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: this is our squad for the @FIFAWorldCup ! 🏆 #WearTheFlag https://t.co/2LwDfWrVVG

Incidentally, Nigeria's World Cup qualifying campaign ended at the hands of Ghana, Portugal's first opponents of the group stage. They lost on away goals after drawing the second leg of their final qualifying game.

They fell to a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on 10 November and will be used as a preparation side once again as they travel to take on Portugal on Thursday.

Nigeria do have some quality players in their ranks and could cause some problems for Portugal.

Portugal vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portugal have lost two of their last three matches in all competitions.

Nigeria have lost four of their last six games in all competitions.

Portugal have kept three clean sheets in their last five matches in all competitions.

Nigeria have conceded at least one goal in six of their last seven matches.

Portugal vs Nigeria Prediction

Ronaldo will be motivated to silence his doubters and prove his critics wrong. He's stacked the odds against him once again but it remains to be see whether he still has what it takes to come up clutch again.

As for Portugal, itt will be good to have some wind in their sails heading into the World Cup and as such, they will be looking for a win. Nigeria are unlikely to pose many problems for Santos' star-studded unit.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Nigeria

Portugal vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Portugal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes