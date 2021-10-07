Portugal vs Qatar prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2021

Portugal are set to play Qatar at the Estádio Algarve on Saturday for an international friendly fixture.

Portugal come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Gianni De Biasi's Azerbaijan in their most recent game. Goals from Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota sealed the deal for Fernando Santos' Portugal.

Qatar, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Luc Holtz's Luxembourg. A goal from Borussia Monchengladbach's young midfielder Yvandro Borges Sanches for Luxembourg was cancelled out by a goal from Al-Gharafa left-back Homam Ahmed for Qatar.

Portugal vs Qatar Head-to-Head

Qatar and Portugal have faced each other once before. Earlier this year, Portugal beat nine-man Qatar 3-1 in a friendly game.

Goals from RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva, Porto midfielder Otavio and Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes ensured victory for Portugal. Al Sadd left-back Abdelkarim Hassan scored the sole goal for Qatar, who had Al Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham and Al Sadd centre-back Boualem Khoukhi sent off.

Portugal form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Qatar form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Portugal vs Qatar Team News

Portugal

Portugal have named a strong squad. The Manchester United trio of Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named. Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Danilo Pereira, Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota and the Wolverhampton Wanderers trio of Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho have been included.

There could be potential debuts for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes and AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

B/R Football @brfootball Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League for Manchester United:

▪️ 58 games

▪️ 30 goals

▪️ 20 assists🔥 Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League for Manchester United:

▪️ 58 games

▪️ 30 goals

▪️ 20 assists🔥 https://t.co/ceWDtIkAyU

Qatar

Meanwhile, Qatar boss Felix Sanchez has picked Al Sadd goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, Al Sadd left-back Abdelkarim Hassan, Al Rayyan midfielder Abdulhaziz Hatem and Al Sadd striker Hassan Al-Haydos in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal vs Qatar Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota, Andre Silva

Qatar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Youssef Hassan, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Pedro Miguel, Hassan Al-Haydos, Mohammed Waad, Abdulhaziz Hatem, Homam Ahmed, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

Portugal vs Qatar Prediction

Portugal have superstars in every position, but questions have been raised over the manager Fernando Santos after a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign. The wily manager, who led Portugal to Euro 2016 success, finds himself under pressure with the World Cup approaching fast.

Squawka Football @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2002, a 17-year old Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first professional goal playing for Sporting CP.Wonder how his career turned out... 😉 ON THIS DAY: In 2002, a 17-year old Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first professional goal playing for Sporting CP.Wonder how his career turned out... 😉 https://t.co/H8rJ6JChMU

Qatar, on the other hand, are getting ready to host to 2022 FIFA World Cup. They are developing as a football nation, and are continuing to gain experience. Playing at the World Cup will help, despite the many controversies surrounding the tournament.

Portugal should win here.

Prediction: Portugal 3-0 Qatar

