Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

Portugal are back in action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on the Republic of Ireland at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday. Having failed to taste victory in the last four meetings between the two nations, Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the Selecao and secure their first win of the campaign.

Ad

Joao Cancelo came up clutch for Portugal in the qualifiers last time out when he netted in the 86th minute to hand them a 3-2 victory over Hungary on September 9.

This came just three days after Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix both scored twice to inspire Roberto Martinez’s men to an emphatic 5-0 victory over Armenia in the Group F opener.

Portugal, who are eyeing a seventh straight World Cup appearance, have won each of their last five games, including a penalty-shootout victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on June 8.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Republic of Ireland failed to build on their inspiring opening-day display as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Armenia at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium last time out.

Before that, Hallgrimsson’s men fought back from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Hungary in the group curtain-raiser on September 6 courtesy of goals from Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah.

Ireland find themselves rock-bottom in Group F, level on one point with Hungary and five points adrift of Portugal, who hold a three-point lead at the top of the standings.

Ad

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Portugal boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Republic of Ireland have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Portugal are on a run of nine back-to-back competitive home victories, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat against Spain in September 2022.

Ireland have lost just one of their six games across all competitions in 2025 while claiming two wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Ad

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

While it has been a slow start to the campaign for Ireland, Portugal have come out guns blazing in the qualifiers, claiming two wins and scoring eight goals from the first two games.

The Selecao boast several world-class talents scattered across all departments of the pitch and we are backing them to make light work of Ireland in front of their home supporters.

Ad

Prediction: Portugal 3-0 Republic of Ireland

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Portugal’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the Selecao’s last seven outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More