Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

International football returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as the Republic of Ireland lock horns with an impressive Portugal side in an interesting encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on Monday. Portugal have a good squad at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Republic of Ireland finished in fourth place in the UEFA Euro qualification standings and have not been at their best in recent months. The away side edged Hungary to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Portugal, on the other hand, topped their group in the qualification campaign and have been impressive over the past year. The Iberian giants slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Croatia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Head-to-Head

Portugal have a good record against the Republic of Ireland and have won eight out of the 15 matches between the two teams. Republic of Ireland have managed four victories against Portugal and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Portugal form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Republic of Ireland form guide: W-L-D-D-L

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Team News

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play a part against Croatia and could play a key role in this fixture. Rafael Leao has also been impressive for Portugal and will look to make his case this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Republic of Ireland

Adam Idah has enjoyed an impressive year with the Republic of Ireland and will likely keep his place in the side. The away side are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Costa; Cancelo, Inacio, Dias, Dalot; Fernandes, Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kelleher; Coleman, Duffy, O'Shea; Doherty, Smallbone, Cullen, Brady; Azaz, Idah, Szmodics

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

Portugal have an exceptional squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in big games in recent years. Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leao can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Republic of Ireland are capable of pulling off an upset but will be up against a formidable side this week. Portugal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portugal 3-1 Republic of Ireland