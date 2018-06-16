Portugal vs Spain: 3 things that went wrong for Spain

Spain's mistakes prove costly as they drop 2 points vs Portugal!

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

WHAT A GAME! Portugal and Spain played out one of the best games in World Cup history and as the two European heavyweights went head-to-head in all departments and the end result was a spectacular one for the neutrals.

Cristiano Ronaldo ran the show for Portugal while Spain took time to get into the groove. The Spaniards did well to come from behind twice but were unable to stop the Real Madrid superstar from taking a point from the game for Portugal.

Andres Iniesta showed that age is just a number and that he is still one of the best in the world right now. The Barcelona legend was picking out passes and running past Portuguese defenders with ease before he was taken off for Thiago Alcantara.

Without further ado, here are three things that went wrong for Spain tonight vs Portugal:

#3 De Gea's blunder

David de Gea is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world right now. The Manchester United man has been sensational for the last 3-4 seasons and has stunned everyone with his saves.

Tonight, however, was a night to forget for him. Cristiano Ronaldo had his number and there was nothing De Gea could do to stop the Portuguese superstar from scoring. It all started with the penalty in the 4th minute and ended with the free kick in the 88th minute.

Ronaldo sent De Gea the wrong way to hand Portugal the lead early in the game and then left the goalkeeper rooted to his spot in the final minutes of the game to level things up. But these two incidents are not the going to be remembered for long.

De Gea's howler in the 44th minutes is what people will be talking about for years to come. Ronaldo drilled in a powerful low shot straight at the goalkeeper but the ever so reliable one between the posts, let it slip through his hands and squeeze into the goal.

This gave Portugal the lead against the run of play and also put them in the driver's seat at the end of the first half. Had it not been for this mistake, things might have been different in the second half.