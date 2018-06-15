World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: 5 key players who will decide the game

As Portugal battle Spain in Sochi, we take a look at the 5 players who can decide the game.

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 03:37 IST

Group B: Portugal vs Spain

The wait is finally over. After a spectacular opening ceremony, hosts Russia destroyed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the inaugural game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The group stage games will happen for the next couple of weeks and the pick of the fixtures at this summer's World Cup takes place at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi on Friday as rivals Portugal play Spain.

After the all the drama that is happening around the sacking of Lopetegui, it’s time for the 2010 FIFA World Cup Champions to show their worth on the field. Their opponents Portugal, who are the 2016 European Champions, are one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

Both teams have no new injury concerns. Spain could be without the injured Dani Carvajal while Portugal has everyone in good health. It’s going to be a clash of the superstars and one of the most anticipated games in the World Cup.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 key players who will decide the game.

#5 Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has his task cut out against CR7

Sergio Ramos, captain of the Spain national team, is arguably the best defender in the world right now. He led Real Madrid to their third UEFA Champions League win in a row and was one of the most influential players in European football.

This will be his fourth appearance in a FIFA World Cup. Sergio Ramos has played a stellar role in Spain’s 2010 World Cup success. He is the most experienced player in Spain’s 2018 World Cup squad and has played 151 games for the national team.

The battle between Sergio Ramos and his Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, is going to be an exciting one to watch. If the 32-year-old can keep Ronaldo quiet for the full 90 minutes, Portugal will find it hard to break Spain’s experienced defense.