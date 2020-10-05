Portugal vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Portugal are set to host Spain at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday in an international friendly match.

Portugal come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Sweden last month at the Friends Arena in a UEFA Nations League game. A brace from Juventus superstar and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo was enough to secure a win against Sweden, who had midfielder Gustav Svensson sent off in the first half.

Spain, on the other hand, thrashed Ukraine 4-0 last month at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. A brace from Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos and goals from Barcelona's teenage sensation Ansu Fati and Manchester City's new summer signing Ferran Torres sealed the victory for Luis Enrique's men.

Portugal vs Spain Head-to-Head

In 36 previous encounters between the two sides, Spain hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost six and drawn 13.

Their most recent match was in 2018 in the FIFA World Cup group stage, and ended in a 3-3 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick for Portugal, but a brace from Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa and a goal from Real Madrid defender Nacho ensured that they shared the spoils.

Portugal form guide: W-W-W-W

Spain form guide: W-W-D-W

Portugal vs Spain Team News

Portugal manager Fernando Santos will be unable to call upon the services of Leicester City right-back Ricardo Pereira, who is out injured. There could potentially be debut appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence, as well as Olympiacos centre-back Ruben Semedo.

Injured: Ricardo Pereira, Andre Gomes, Joao Mario

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Spain will be without Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio, who is injured. Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Juventus forward Alvaro Morata have not been called up. Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon, Levante midfielder Jose Campana and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore are all in line for their debut caps.

Injured: Marco Asensio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal vs Spain Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Joao Moutinho, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon, Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Ferran Torres, Rodrigo Moreno, Ansu Fati

Portugal vs Spain Prediction

Portugal have named a strong squad, which will be led by the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo. Midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva have had quiet starts to their Premier League season, and will be hoping to find their form. Andre Silva has begun well for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spain, on the other hand, have seemingly found a future star in Ansu Fati, with the 17-year old playing consistently for Barcelona as well. In the absence of Thiago, Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz could be handed a start, while Leeds United forward Rodrigo Moreno will compete with Villarreal's Gerard Moreno for the No. 9 jersey.

A close encounter is expected, with both teams having named strong squads. A draw looks to be on the cards.

Prediction: Portugal 2-2 Spain

