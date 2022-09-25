Portugal vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Spain lock horns with Portugal on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Spain are currently in second place in Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League standings and have been inconsistent over the past month. La Furia Roja slumped to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Portugal have pipped Spain to the top spot in their group and are in impressive form at the moment. The home side eased past Czech Republic by a 4-0 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Portugal vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain have an excellent record against Portugal and have won 17 out of the 39 matches that have been played between the two teams. Portugal have managed only six victories against Spain and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Iberian rivals took place in June this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Portugal form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-L-W-W-D

Spain form guide in the UEFA Nations League: L-W-W-D-D

Portugal vs Spain Team News

Portugal have a strong squad

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up a knock against Czech Republic but was able to finish the game and should be available for selection. Joao Cancelo served his suspension over the weekend and will likely return to his left-back position in the team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain have a strong squad

Spain

Pedri and Gavi have played several games so far this year and may well be rested in this fixture. Dani Carvajal was rested against Switzerland and could return to the first team in place of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal vs Spain Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Joao Cancelo; Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Dani Carvajal; Rodri, Marcos Llorente, Koke; Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

Portugal vs Spain Prediction

Portugal have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on qualifying for the knock-outs in the UEFA Nations League. Cristiano Ronaldo was impressive against Czech Republic and will look to find the back of the net this week.

Spain were dominant against Switzerland but were undone by lapses in judgement throughout the game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Tuesday.

Prediction: Portugal 2-2 Spain

