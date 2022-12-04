Portugal vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2022

Portugal and Switzerland will lock horns in the round of 16 on Tuesday in a bid to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal have only made it to the quarter-finals of a World Cup once since 1966. They finished as the toppers in Group H, winning two and losing one of their three games. Fernando Santos' men scored six goals in the group stage and their dynamic attackers will once again need to produce the goods on Tuesday.

Portugal fell 2-1 to South Korea in their final group-stage game. But Santos rested some of their starters after already sealing a berth in the knockout stages prior to their final group stage game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's form in front of goal will be a cause for concern for Portugal. Despite that, Portugal have enough firepower in their ranks to dispatch their round of 16 opponents.

Switzerland qualified for the knockout stages with a spectacular 3-2 win over Serbia in their final group-stage game. Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo and Remo Freuler got on the scoresheet for the Swiss as Murat Yakin's side finished second in Group G behind Brazil.

🇨🇭 Nati @nati_sfv_asf 🤩



Die Schweiz steht im fünften Achtelfinal in Folge (WM & EM)

La Suisse se qualifie pour les huitièmes de finale pour la 5e fois de suite (Mondial & EURO)

La Svizzera accede agli ottavi per la 5a volta di fila (Mondiali & Europei) 1/8-FINAL, DONE!Die Schweiz steht im fünften Achtelfinal in Folge (WM & EM)La Suisse se qualifie pour les huitièmes de finale pour la 5e fois de suite (Mondial & EURO)La Svizzera accede agli ottavi per la 5a volta di fila (Mondiali & Europei) 1/8-FINAL, DONE! ✅🤩Die Schweiz steht im fünften Achtelfinal in Folge (WM & EM)La Suisse se qualifie pour les huitièmes de finale pour la 5e fois de suite (Mondial & EURO)La Svizzera accede agli ottavi per la 5a volta di fila (Mondiali & Europei) https://t.co/leYmfvxlZZ

Switzerland last qualified for the quarter-finals of a World Cup all the way back in 1958. They will need to be at their very best to get the better of Portugal on Tuesday.

Portugal vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portugal and Switzerland have faced each other twice already this year in the UEFA Nations League. Portugal registered a 4-0 win in the first game while Switzerland mustered a 1-0 win in the second.

The two teams have clashed six times in the 21st century, with both teams winning three each.

Portugal have only progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup twice, in 1966 and 2006.

Switzerland have never won more than two games at a single World Cup. After winning two group-stage games, they could rewrite history with a win over Portugal.

Portugal have scored the first goal in eight of their last nine World Cup matches. The 2-1 loss to South Korea was the first time Portugal lost a World Cup game after scoring first.

Portugal vs Switzerland Prediction

Switzerland are capable of springing a few surprises. They beat France in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. However, Portugal have several match-winners in their squad and will be a tough proposition for any side. Bruno Fernandes has been in top form and looks capable of making a difference in every game he plays.

We expect Portugal to seal this one in normal time.

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Switzerland

Portugal vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist - Yes

Get Argentina vs Australia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes