Portugal vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Portugal take on Switzerland on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Switzerland finished in third place in their group last season and narrowly managed to avoid relegation. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Czech Republic this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Portugal, on the other hand, finished in second place behind France last season and will need to take it up a notch this season. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Spain in their previous game and will need to step up in this match.

Portugal vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

Switzerland have a good record against Portugal and have won 10 of the 23 matches played between the two teams. Portugal have managed eight victories against Switzerland and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Portugal. Switzerland struggled on the day and will need to make amends this weekend.

Portugal form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Switzerland form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Portugal vs Switzerland Team News

Portugal have a strong squad

Portugal

Ruben Dias is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo was benched against Spain this week and could feature in this game.

Injured: Ruben Dias

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland have a point to prove

Switzerland

Switzerland have a fully-fit squad going into this match and have no injury concerns at the moment. The Swiss thinktank is unlikely to make drastic changes to the team ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Domingos Duarte, Raphael Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Danilo Pereira; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen; Breel Embolo

Portugal vs Switzerland Prediction

Portugal have an exceptional squad but are yet to meet expectations in Europe. The Iberian giants have relied heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo in the past and will need their talisman to step up this weekend.

Switzerland can pull off an upset on their day but are not in particularly good form at the moment. Portugal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Switzerland

