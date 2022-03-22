Portugal vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Portugal are set to play Turkey at the Estádio do Dragão on Thursday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Portugal come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Dragan Stojkovic's Serbia in their most recent game. Goals from experienced Ajax forward Dusan Tadic and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed the deal for Serbia. Lille midfielder Renato Sanches scored the consolation goal for Portugal.

Turkey, on the other hand, beat Miodrag Radulovic's Montenegro 2-1 in their most recent game. Goals from Galatasaray winger Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu and Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu secured the win for Stefan Kuntz's Turkey. Decic striker Fatos Beciraj scored the consolation goal for Montenegro.

Portugal vs Turkey Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Portugal hold the clear advantage, having won six games and lost two.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2012, with Turkey beating Portugal 3-1. A brace from striker Umut Bolut and an own goal from centre-back Pepe ensured victory for Turkey. Winger Nani scored the consolation goal for Portugal.

Portugal form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Turkey form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Portugal vs Turkey Team News

Portugal

Portugal do not lack talent, and under-pressure manager Fernando Santos has named a strong squad. Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio, the Manchester United trio of Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva and Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota are among the players included.

Porto midfielder Vitinha is in line to earn a debut cap, alongside Lille centre-back Tiago Djalo and Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. It is slightly surprising to see Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa not included, though. Sa can currently claim to be the best Portuguese goalkeeper. Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias is out injured, while Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo is suspended, while experienced Porto centre-back Pepe has COVID-19.

Injured: Ruben Dias

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joao Cancelo

Not available: Pepe

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Portugal will be without Cancelo, Dias and Sanches for their crucial World Cup playoff match against Turkey Portugal will be without Cancelo, Dias and Sanches for their crucial World Cup playoff match against Turkey 👀 https://t.co/dZ0RbVSepL

Turkey

Meanwhile, Turkey too have some exciting players. Atalanta centre-back Merih Demiral, Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, Marseille winger Cengiz Under, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Lille's experienced striker Burak Yilmaz have been named.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal vs Turkey Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio, Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Joao Moutinho, Matheus Nunes, Danilo Pereira, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Guedes

Turkey Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ugurcan Cakir, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Ridvan Yilmaz, Abdulkadir Omur, Hakan Calhanoglu, Dorukhan Tokoz, Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu, Burak Yilmaz, Cengiz Under

Portugal vs Turkey Prediction

Portugal are struggling under Fernando Santos' management. Their World Cup hopes hang by a thread, and it is still not clear what Portugal's best XI is. Portugal have an extremely talented squad, but they might need to move past Santos, and potentially even Cristiano Ronaldo, to unlock the potential of young stars like Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.

OptaJose @OptaJose has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven 7 - João Félixhas been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven @LaLigaEN games (four goals and three assists), as many as in his previous 31 league appearances for @atletienglish (four and three). Vital. 7 - João Félix 🇵🇹 has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven @LaLigaEN games (four goals and three assists), as many as in his previous 31 league appearances for @atletienglish (four and three). Vital. https://t.co/ts9FvWnvhk

Turkey, on the other hand, boast some interesting players. Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu has endured a poor season at club level, while striker Burak Yilmaz is clearly slowing down now. However, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has impressed this season, and could be key.

Portugal to win.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Turkey

