Portugal Women vs Belgium Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2025

This is a clash of two relegation battling sides in Group 3 of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League A as Portugal host Belgium in Funchal on Tuesday. With four points in five games, the Navegadoras are in third place and currently heading into the relegation play-offs following a series of humiliating defeats.

Spain beat them 4-2 on matchday three before inflicting a greater 7-1 loss in their next clash. England then piled more misery on Portugal with a thumping 6-0 victory last Friday.

Another defeat on the final day would see them relegated to League B, as the Seleccao need at least a draw to remain in the play-offs position.

On the other hand, all the talk of Belgium's comeback following a 3-2 win over England was squashed last week when Spain inflicted a 5-1 demolition upon them.

It was their fourth loss of the group stage campaign and remain rooted to the foot of the table, staring at a possible relegation unless they manage to beat Portugal.

Portugal Women vs Belgium Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 goals conceded, Portugal have the worst defensive record of any side in League A, followed by their opponents Belgium (16).

The Seleccao have scored five goals in the Women's Nations League so far - only Scotland (2), Norway (3), Wales (3) and Switzerland (4) have netted fewer.

After going more than a year without a loss, Portugal have seen three defeats in a row: 4-2 vs Spain, 7-1 vs Spain and 6-0 vs England (all in the ongoing Nations League).

Interestingly, Portugal's only win in 2025 was against their next opponents, Belgium: a 1-0 victory on 21 February.

After going four games without a loss, Belgium have lost four of their next five - all in the ongoing Nations League campaign.

Portugal Women vs Belgium Women Prediction

Both sides have struggled big time in the Nations League so far and find themselves in the relegation zone. Belgium face a must-win game to avoid going into League B directly, but haven't shown enough quality in their campaign thus far.

Portugal will be relying on their home comforts, but it may still end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Portugal Women 1-1 Belgium Women

Portugal Women vs Belgium Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

