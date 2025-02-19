Portugal Women vs England Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2025

Portugal Women and England Women will kick-start their 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League tournament on Friday (February 21st). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Portimao.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over the Czech Republic in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Euro qualification tie. They went ahead through Diana Silva's 13th-minute strike while Katerina Svitkova equalized from the spot 10 minutes before the break. Silva completed her brace in the second half to help her nation advance with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

England, meanwhile, saw off Switzerland with a narrow 1-0 victory in a friendly at Bramall Lane in December 2024. Grace Clinton's eighth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Lionesses will shift attention to the Nations League and have been drawn alongside Portugal, Belgium and Spain.

Portugal Women vs England Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on four occasions in the past. England were victorious three times while one game was drawn.

That draw came in their most recent clash in July 2023 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Portugal are unbeaten in their last 12 games, winning 10 games in this sequence.

Three of England's last four games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Four of Portugal's last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Portugal form guide: W-D-W-W-W England form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Portugal Women vs England Women Prediction

Portugal are flying high at the moment and have not lost a game since the last edition of the Nations League in December 2023. A Selecção das Quinas won just one of their six games in the Nations League last season, losing the other five, and they will be hoping for an improved showing this time around.

England, rather disappointingly, did not make it out of the group stage in the Nations League in 2024. The defending European champions have been inconsistent over the last few weeks and have dropped two spots to fourth place in the latest world rankings.

However, Sarina Wiegman's side should still do enough to claim maximum points with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Portugal Women 1-2 England Women

Portugal Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

