Portugal Women vs Italy Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th July 2025 

Portugal Women clash with Italy Women on matchday two of their group stage at the UEFA Women's European Championship 2025. Ranked 22nd in the world, As Navegadoras were crushed 5-0 by Spain in their opening game, leaving the side with plenty to ponder over.

Esther Gonzalez and Victoria Lopez both struck inside the opening 10 minutes, before Alexia Putellas made it 3-0 in the 41st minute. Gonzalez brought up her brace another two minutes later as La Roja were 4-0 up by halftime.

But there was more misery to follow for Portugal after the interval, as Cristina Martin-Preito also scored one to make it five and put the final nail in Portugal's coffin.

With that, Francisco Neto's side are now winless in their last six games across all competitions - not a good omen when you're aiming to progress into the knockout stages at the third crack of the whip.

Meanwhile, Italy claimed all three points on matchday one as they overcame Belgium 1-0, courtesy of a 44th minute-strike from Arianna Caruso.

Ranked 13th in the world, Le Azzurre want to end their group stage jinx after two editions and the opening day win holds them in good stead.

Portugal Women vs Italy Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Portugal Women and Italy Women meet for the first time at the Euros.

As Navegadoras are ranked 22nd in the world, whereas Le Azzurre are nine places above them in the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Portugal are winless in their last six games across all competitions, losing five. Italy are unbeaten in their last four matches, winning three.

Portugal have failed to score in their last four consecutive games.

Portugal Women vs Italy Women Prediction

Italy Women will look to pounce on Portugal Women's vulnerabilities here and pick up another win that would seal their place in the knockout stages.

The latter will look to tighten up their defense, which has been lackluster in recent weeks, and could endure another loss here.

Prediction: Portugal Women 1-2 Italy Women

Portugal Women vs Italy Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Italy Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

