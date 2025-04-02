Portugal Women vs Spain Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2025

Portugal Women and Spain Women will battle for three points in an all-Iberian clash in the UEFA Women's Nations League on Friday (April 4th). The game will be played at Estadio da Mata Real.

The hosts will be looking to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Belgium in the last round of fixtures in February. Carole Costa's 51st-minute penalty settled the contest.

Spain, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to England. Manchester City forward Jessica Park broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, and her goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left La Roja in third spot in Group 3, having garnered three points from two games. Portugal top the table, joint-level on four points with England.

Portugal Women vs Spain Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain were victorious in all three prior meetings between the two sides.

Their last clash came in July 2017 when Spain claimed a 2-0 victory in the UEFA Women's Euro group stage.

Portugal are unbeaten in their last 14 games, winning 11 in this sequence.

Four of Spain's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Portugal form guide: W-D-W-D-W Spain form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Spain form guide: Spain remained in second spot in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings last month. Portugal are 22nd in the rankings.

Portugal Women vs Spain Women Prediction

Portugal have been on an emphatic run of form over the last few months and will be aiming to claim a first win over their Iberian neighbors. As Navegadoras finished bottom of their group in the Nations League last season but have made a more impressive start this time around. They held England to a memorable draw in their opening game and will be aiming to register another scalp here.

Spain, for their part, are the defending champions, having won the inaugural edition of the Women's Nations League last season. The world champions find themselves playing catch-up, with their loss to England ending their three-game winning run and five-game unbeaten streak.

Nevertheless, Montserrat Tomé's side are the favorites and we are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Portugal Women 1-3 Spain Women

Portugal Women vs Spain Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Spain to score over 1.5 goals

