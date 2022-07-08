Portugal Women vs Switzerland Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Portugal Women and Switzerland Women will open their campaign for the Women's Euro 2022 at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday.

The Portugal Women's team have appeared once in the UEFA European Women's Championship, bowing out in the group stage of the 2017 edition. They originally failed to qualify after losing to Russia in the play-offs, but replaced Russia who were banned following the war in Ukraine.

A Selecçao das Quinas' current squad is dominated by players from the top teams in the domestic top-flight - Sporting, SC Braga and Benfica. Portugal will hope to hold out against Switzerland ahead of their next game against the Netherlands –the team to beat in the group.

Switzerland defeated Czech Republic in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 qualifying play-offs to reach the finals. But their exhibition games ahead of the tournament were disastrous. La Nati were defeated by Germany 7-0 before falling to England 4-0. However, it would be unfair to predict their campaign for the Women's Euro based solely on those results.

Unlike Portugal, the Swiss team is composed of players from foreign clubs like Barcelona, PSG, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Arsenal. They shouldn’t be written off too quickly.

Group C appears to be one of the toughest amongst the four groups, with the Netherlands and Sweden the most formidable opponents.

Portugal Women vs Switzerland Women Head-to-Head

In their last four clashes, Switzerland came out on top once (3-1 in the Algarve Cup) while Portugal won in two of their three friendlies (1-0 and 2-1), with Switzerland prevailing in the other, 2-1.

Portugal Women form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Switzerland Women form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Portugal Women vs Switzerland Women Team News

Portugal Women

Star player Jessica Silva is expected to lead the team and most importantly make up for her absence in the previous edition due to injury. She is the first Portuguese player to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League while playing for French club Lyon. Another player fans are hoping to see shine at the tournament is Kika Nazareth. The 19-year-old Benfica striker is managed by super agent Jorge Mendes. However, it is unclear if she will get an automatic start due to an injury suffered towards the end of the season.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Switzerland Women

Team captain Lia Walti is expected to use her rich experience to guide the team across the tournament. The 29-year-old Arsenal star is not only influential on the pitch but also controls the dressing room, according to local journalists. However, the player to watch is none other than Svenja Folmli. The 19-year-old SC Freiburg forward has won many hearts in the country due to her pace and goal-scoring skills.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Portugal Women vs Switzerland Women Predicted Xls

Portugal Women (4-3-3 ): Ines Pereira (GK), Catarina Amado, Carole Costa, Diana Gomes, Joana Marchao, Dolores Silva, Andreia Jacinto, Andreia Norton, Ana Borges, Jessica Silva, Diana Silva

Switzerland Women (4-2-3-1): Gaelle Thalmann (GK), Noelle Maritz, Luana Buhler, Rahel Kiwic, Eseossa Aigbogun, Lia Walti, Coumba Sow, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, Riola Xhemaili, Ramona Bachmann, Svenja Folmli

Portugal Women vs Switzerland Prediction

Winning the first game of the tournament is crucial. Both teams will be playing with that mantra in mind. Their respective next fixtures seem to be more difficult than the opener. Switzerland will meet Sweden while Portugal will face the Netherlands.

Portugal appear to be in great shape and that could play in their favor against the Swiss team on Saturday.

Prediction: Portugal Women 2-1 Switzerland

