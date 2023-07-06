Portugal Women vs Ukraine Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 7, 2023 

Portugal Women and Ukraine Women will trade tackles in a friendly on Friday (July 7).

The Portuguese are coming off a goalless draw at England in a friendly last weekend. Ukraine, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 1-0 win over Estonia in a friendly in April. Olha Olviychuk scored the winner on the stroke of half-time.

Portugal will use Friday's friendly as their final warm-up game before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. A Selecção das Quinas are making their debut at the tournament and have been grouped in Group E alongside USA, Vietnam and Netherlands.

Ukraine, meanwhile, did not qualify for the World Cup and will use this game as an exhibition before getting back to competitive action in the UEFA Nation League in September.

Portugal Women vs Ukraine Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Ukraine have two wins and have drawn two.

Portugal's sole win came in their most recent meeting in a 3-0 win in a friendly in January 2019.

Ukraine's last eight games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Portugal are on a three-game winless run, having won the preceding eight.

Four of their previous five meetings have produced less than three goals.

Four of Ukraine's last five games have had more goals in the first half than in the second.

Portugal Women vs Ukraine Women Prediction

Portugal have not had a seamless preparation for the World Cup, failing to win their last three friendlies.

The Iberians are relative upstarts on the global stage but showed their quality in a hard-fought goalless draw against European champions England in front of over 25,000 fans last week. That could serve as a boost to Francisco Neto's side as they seek to register a second consecutive win over Ukraine.

Expect Portugal to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Ukraine

Portugal Women vs Ukraine Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Portugal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Highest scoring half: First Half

