Portugal Women vs USA Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1, 2023 

Portugal face USA at Eden Park on Tuesday in their final group game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

A Seleccaoo das Quinas opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands, conceding a 15th-minute winner. Portugal, though, returned to winning ways, beating debutants Vietnam 2-0, thanks to goals from Telma Encarnacao and Benfica's Francisca Nazareth.

USA, meanwhile, breezed past Vietnam in their opener, scoring thrice without reply, with Sophia Smith and Lindsey Horan scoring. They were, however, held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands in their next game, falling behind early before Horan scored a second-half leveler.

The Stars and Stripes are atop the Group E standings with four points and only need a point to guarantee a spot in the knockouts.

Portugal Women vs USA Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been ten meetings between Portugal and the USA, who have won all ten matches, scoring 39 goals without reply.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly in June 2021, which USA won 1-0, via a second-half strike from Samantha Mewis.

Portugal have kept three clean sheets in four games across competitions.

The Stars and Stripes have featured in every edition of the World Cup since its inception in 1991 and have never been knocked out in the group stage.

A Seleccao das Quinas are 21st in the FIFA rankings, while USA are top.

USA have scored in their last 12 games across competitions.

Portugal Women vs USA Women Prediction

Portugal have won two of their last three games after going winless in three. They have failed to score in ten games in the fixture.

Meanwhile, USA are on a brilliant 11-game unbeaten streak, winning ten. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the two-time defending champions come out on top.

Prediction: Portugal 0-2 USA

Portugal Women vs USA Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: USA

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (USA's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Only one team has scored in their last ten meetings.)