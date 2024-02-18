Portuguesa vs Palestino Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2024

Portuguese will welcome Palestino to Estadio General Jose Antonio Paez for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores second stage qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Caracas in the Venezuelan Liga FUTVE on Friday. Richard Blanco scored the match-winner in the 88th minute.

Palestino, meanwwhile, have not been in action since claiming a 1-0 away victory over O'Higgins in the Chilean Primera Division in December 2023. Maximiliano Santos' 36th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Tricolor booked their spot at this stage of the Libertadores qualifiers courtesy of their fourth-placed finish in the Chilean Primera Division last season. Portuguesa's third-placed finish in the Venezuelan league got them here.

The winner of this tie will face either Nacional Asuncion or Atletico Nacional in the third round of the qualifiers.

Portuguesa vs Palestino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Palestino's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Two of Portuguesa's three games this season have seen more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Palestino have won just one of their last five away games (two draws and two losses).

Four of Portuguesa's last five home games have produced less than three goals.

Portuguesa vs Palestino Prediction

Portuguesa started their domestic campaign with two losses in their opening two games but registered their first victory over the weekend. This was the perfect result to build momentum as they kickstart their first Copa Libertadores campaign in four decades.

Portuguesa, for their part, have not been in competitive action for over two months and this might scupper their chances of progressing to the next round of the Libertadores qualifiers.

The result in this first leg will be crucial in determining who progresses to the next round. Neither side are particularly established on the continent and do not have much pedigree in competing at this stage.

Given the high stakes involved, both sides could be cagey in their approach and might prioritize not losing rather than playing to win. We are backing the two sides to leave it all to play for in the next game with a goalless draw.

Prediction: Portuguesa 0-0 Palestino

Portuguesa vs Palestino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals