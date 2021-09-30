The Portuguese national team had to stay away from a well-deserved trophy victory until 2016. Despite coming closer on a few occasions, Seleccao couldn't grab any silverware. However, it all changed when their star man Cristiano Ronaldo led them to the EURO 2016 title victory.

Though the continental champs couldn't carry forward their form to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But Portugal brought home another trophy in the form of the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Strangely, the team always lacked a strong squad and often used to rely on one man. From Eusebio to Luis Figo to Cristiano Ronaldo, Seleccao de Portugal were highly dependent on their MVPs.

However, that's the story of the past. The Portuguese national team, under the guidance of coach Fernando Santos, has built a solid squad. They are finally able to brag about possessing a bunch of the most talented individuals in the whole of Europe.

The same saw Portuguese players making their marks in Europe's top five leagues recently. As of now, 20 Portuguese players are deployed in the world's most difficult and followed league — The English Premier League.

Top 5 Portuguese players who have scored the most goals in Premier League history

Note : Only stats from 1992-93 (when the league was renamed to the Premier League) until today are being considered.

#5 Nani (Manchester United) — 26 goals

Nani joined Alex Ferguson's Manchester United at the age of 20

Having played for six teams in the world, Nani's professional career has completed 16 years and is still counting. However, the Portuguese winger, along with his somersault celebrations, is widely recognized for his Premier League days at Manchester United.

Nani joined Alex Ferguson's Manchester United at the age of 20 in 2007. His playing style drew him comparisons with the then teammate and compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo. Though Nani later adapted to become a traditional winger and Ronaldo, a center-forward, the comparisons never really stopped.

After his national team-mate's move to Real Madrid, Nani was handed the responsibility of leading the attack for the Premier League giants. With 26 goals in the red jersey, Nani remains the fifth most scoring Portuguese player in the EPL as of now.

#4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool) — 28 goals*

Jota's career took off to a flying start after being signed by Liverpool

Diogo Jota had high hopes of establishing his career after being signed by Atletico Madrid in 2016. However, the forward had to endure a couple of loan stints after not being a part of Diego Simeone's plans.

Jota arrived in England as a Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee in 2017 in the Championship. Wolves were promoted to the Premier League next season itself. A decent display of form urged the Wolves to make it permanent. Jota remained at Molineux Stadium until 2020, after which he joined Liverpool.

The Porto-native's career took off to a flying start after being signed by the Reds. He scored seven goals in his first 10 Liverpool appearances, a feat that was achieved only by Robbie Fowler. He is expected to be one of the most successful Portuguese players in the Premier League.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Five of Diogo Jota's 12 Premier League goals for Liverpool have been headers, after none of his 16 strikes for Wolves in the competition came in this fashion. Rise. 5 - Five of Diogo Jota's 12 Premier League goals for Liverpool have been headers, after none of his 16 strikes for Wolves in the competition came in this fashion. Rise.

