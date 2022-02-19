Possible Manchester United starting lineup for Premier League encounter against Leeds United

Manchester United will square off against rivals Leeds United in a game that could have serious ramifications in the race for the top four.

Manchester United thumped Leeds United 5-1 when the two sides met on the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Raphael Varane had just walked out to the Theatre of Dreams for the first time. Cristiano Ronaldo joined soon after and it looked like the dawn of a new era at Manchester United at the time.

The Red Devils have slipped and stumbled since but have somehow managed to keep themselves in the race for the top four. After a couple of soul numbing 1-1 draws in games that they should have won comprehensively, Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were on target for the Red Devils against Graham Potter's men. Under Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United have created plenty of opportunities and they might not create more against any team other than Leeds United. Bielsa's side's defensive frailties are well documented.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the predicted Manchester United starting XI for the Premier League game against Leeds United.

Manchester United Goalkeeper - David de Gea

David de Gea has been an absolute beast this season in terms of shot-stopping. He produced a brilliant save against Brighton & Hove Albion's Jakub Moder's header. The Spanish international has been producing worldies on a regular basis and it's going to take something special to displace him from the starting lineup.

Right-back - Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has done a decent job at right back in recent weeks. The defensive side of his game has improved but he really needs to whip in more crosses.

Centre-back - Victor Lindelof

Raphael Varane is back from injury but Ralf Rangnick is unlikely to risk him here, especially with a game against Atletico Madrid lined up in midweek. As a result, Lindelof is likely to start here as one of the CBs.

Centre-back - Harry Maguire

Amid all the criticism, Harry Maguire produced a near faultless performance against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Manchester United captain has received a lot flak in recent times and could do with another strong showing here.

utdreport @utdreport Rangnick: "It's me who decides who is captain and I don't have to talk to anyone else about that. Harry [Maguire] is our captain and he will stay our captain." #mulive Rangnick: "It's me who decides who is captain and I don't have to talk to anyone else about that. Harry [Maguire] is our captain and he will stay our captain." #mulive

Left-back - Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has combined well with Jadon Sancho down the left flank of late. He needs to do better defensively as he was guilty of playing opposition players onside for goals conceded against Burnley and Southampton.

