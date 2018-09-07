Potential 2019 Free Transfers XI

The landscape of the 2018 summer transfer window, like previous summers, witnessed significant arrivals and departures, Bosman transfers, and record-breaking deals; only this time, the Serie A witnessed more marquee signings than it has in recent years.

Over the years, Juventus have benefitted more from free transfers (Andrea Pirlo, Dani Alves, Sami Khedira, etc.), and yet, the Old lady and Andrea Agnelli are not alone; the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG and Inter Milan will be eager to strike one or two profitable deals as well.

So, what does the complete XI of potential 2019 free transfers look like?

#1 GK - David de Gea (Manchester United)

The great wall of Manchester

If Thibaut Courtois hadn't moved already, the next transfer window would probably fill in as episode 12 of the Real Madrid/David de Gea summer soap opera.

Following a disappointing World Cup outing with Spain, David de Gea has struggled to reclaim his status as the best shot-stopper in England. The fact that Manchester United are struggling as a whole won't help his cause, however.

In Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid now boasts the services of an established world class goalkeeper, and although De Gea remains a class above the Belgian, it's very unlikely that the European champions will come knocking again in the near future.

At best, Ed Woodward and the Manchester United hierarchy will offer their number one a contract extension, but it depends largely on whether they can afford what he asks for.

