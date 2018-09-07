Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Potential 2019 Free Transfers XI

Andy Nduka Mukolo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
965   //    07 Sep 2018, 19:09 IST

Leicester City v Chelsea - EFL Cup Third Round
Leicester City v Chelsea - EFL Cup Third Round

The landscape of the 2018 summer transfer window, like previous summers, witnessed significant arrivals and departures, Bosman transfers, and record-breaking deals; only this time, the Serie A witnessed more marquee signings than it has in recent years.

Over the years, Juventus have benefitted more from free transfers (Andrea Pirlo, Dani Alves, Sami Khedira, etc.), and yet, the Old lady and Andrea Agnelli are not alone; the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG and Inter Milan will be eager to strike one or two profitable deals as well.

So, what does the complete XI of potential 2019 free transfers look like?

#1 GK - David de Gea (Manchester United)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
The great wall of Manchester

If Thibaut Courtois hadn't moved already, the next transfer window would probably fill in as episode 12 of the Real Madrid/David de Gea summer soap opera.

Following a disappointing World Cup outing with Spain, David de Gea has struggled to reclaim his status as the best shot-stopper in England. The fact that Manchester United are struggling as a whole won't help his cause, however.

In Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid now boasts the services of an established world class goalkeeper, and although De Gea remains a class above the Belgian, it's very unlikely that the European champions will come knocking again in the near future.

At best, Ed Woodward and the Manchester United hierarchy will offer their number one a contract extension, but it depends largely on whether they can afford what he asks for.

1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Mario Balotelli David De Gea Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Andy Nduka Mukolo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 star players out of contract next summer
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho should not be blamed for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
All-Time Premier League Asian XI
RELATED STORY
Five major transfers that could still happen in the...
RELATED STORY
3 transfers Tottenham could complete this week
RELATED STORY
Complete List Of Transfers For The English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho releases the handbrake vs Tottenham but has...
RELATED STORY
3 Transfers Manchester United Might Complete This Week
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Tottenham combined XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us