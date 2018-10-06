×
Predicted Arsenal starting XI vs Fulham

Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
715   //    06 Oct 2018, 13:25 IST

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Unai Emery will be looking to make it 9 wins in a row.

The Gunners are on a roll. With 8 straight wins in 8 games across all competitions, Unai Emery’s men are starting to find their groove after two straight defeats in the first two games in the Premier League.

The Gunners are currently positioned 5th in the points table. As they look to march towards the top, they need to continue their winning streak. Level on points with their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, the Gunners would certainly fancy their chances to overtake them as they take on Fulham away at Craven Cottage.

Here is how they are expected to line up against the Cottagers.

Goalkeeper

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Bernd Leno will be given his first Premier League start

With Petr Cech out for a month with a hamstring injury, the Gunners have no choice but to persist with Bernd Leno. The summer signing, who disappointed in his first two games against Vorskla and Brentford, was in inspired form after replacing the injured Cech against Watford, denying Troy Deeney a goal with a spectacular save.

He was immense in the Europa League tie against Qarabag, making a plethora of fine saves. He will start in the goal and is expected to show his quality

Defence

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
Sokratis will likely replace Rob Holding at the heart of the defence alongside Mustafi

The fullbacks pick themselves with the Spaniards, Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal, sure to start. Sead Kolasinac, although returned from injury, might have to do with a place on the bench.


Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
The Spanish fullbacks will complete the back four.

Sokratis is likely to be partnered with Shkodran Mustafi although Rob Holding excelled as the central defender in the absence of Sokratis.

The young Englishman may have to wait for a while to be given a start in the Premier League this term.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Fulham FC Football Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
