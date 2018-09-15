Predicting and profiling the favorites to win the Champions League 2018-19

Adwait Padhye FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 485 // 15 Sep 2018, 02:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

As another Champions League season dawns upon us, we bet you'd be lying if you say you aren't already thinking about how the cup competition is going to develop. Who's going to impress, who's going to have a shock exit, and who the dark horses would be.

Most importantly, however, we're all thinking about the big one: the final. Who is going to run away with the biggest trophy in club football and declare themselves the best team in the world? Here, we take a look at the ones that are most likely to do it and how their seasons have developed so far:

1) REAL MADRID

The holders. The team who have made the Champions league their playground for the past 3 seasons are the obvious favourites to retain their crown and win the cup for a record-breaking 14th time.

Gareth Bale would be looking to take centre stage

The Los Blancos however, have undergone major changes over the summer, losing both their talisman- a certain someone who goes by the name of Cristiano Ronaldo- and boss and club legend Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid has however, started the season strong as ever, with Gareth Bale and Benzema showing that they can cope without the clubs all-time leading goalscorer. They have also bought in Borja Mayoral and Brazilian youngster Vinicius Jr to fill in the void left by the Portuguese superstar.

Always competing at the very top level is something of a habit for the Spanish outfit, and it's going to be another campaign to look forward to for the supporters.

1 / 4 NEXT