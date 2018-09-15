Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Predicting and profiling the favorites to win the Champions League 2018-19 

Adwait Padhye
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
485   //    15 Sep 2018, 02:11 IST

As another Champions League season dawns upon us, we bet you'd be lying if you say you aren't already thinking about how the cup competition is going to develop. Who's going to impress, who's going to have a shock exit, and who the dark horses would be.

Most importantly, however, we're all thinking about the big one: the final. Who is going to run away with the biggest trophy in club football and declare themselves the best team in the world? Here, we take a look at the ones that are most likely to do it and how their seasons have developed so far:


1) REAL MADRID

The holders. The team who have made the Champions league their playground for the past 3 seasons are the obvious favourites to retain their crown and win the cup for a record-breaking 14th time.


Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Gareth Bale would be looking to take centre stage

The Los Blancos however, have undergone major changes over the summer, losing both their talisman- a certain someone who goes by the name of Cristiano Ronaldo- and boss and club legend Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid has however, started the season strong as ever, with Gareth Bale and Benzema showing that they can cope without the clubs all-time leading goalscorer. They have also bought in Borja Mayoral and Brazilian youngster Vinicius Jr to fill in the void left by the Portuguese superstar.

Always competing at the very top level is something of a habit for the Spanish outfit, and it's going to be another campaign to look forward to for the supporters.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon D'or Zinedine Zidane
Adwait Padhye
CONTRIBUTOR
Lifelong Manchester United fan. Unbiased football fan. Student. Aspiring Writer. Avid reader.
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
5 teams who are favorites to win the UCL this season
RELATED STORY
Top 7 Contenders to win the Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Predicting The Winners Of Each Group
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Predicting the teams that...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Group stage predictions
RELATED STORY
5 most probable teams to win the Champions League 2017/18...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions Leauge 2018/19 - Teams Expected to Move to...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us