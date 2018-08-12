Predicting every Premier League club's Best Player this season

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 772 // 12 Aug 2018, 18:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It's that time of the year again. The favourite time of the year for football fans all around the world. The Premier League kicked off with Manchester United hosting Leicester City.

And for the next 10 months, the whole world will be divided, cheering on for their respective clubs. Memories will be made, familiar faces will reintroduce the fans to their magic and new stars will emerge to take the world by storm.

Here is a prediction of who we think will shine the brightest for each of the 20 teams vying for the Premier League trophy in the 2018/19 season.

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang will be hungry for goals.

The Gabonese striker is a goal machine. And he will be desperate to make his mark on the Premier League this season after managing to score 10 goals in just 12 starts last season after moving to Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Aubameyang is capable of giving any defender in the world nightmares because of blistering pace and knack for being in the right place. And with playmakers like Ozil and Mkhitaryan playing alongside him, he should have no problem finding the net. Do not be surprised if he scores more than 20 goals this season.

Bournemouth: Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake will be Bournemouth's rock in defence

Eddie Howe's side should not have a problem with scoring goals this season. Yet, question marks arise on it comes to the defensive end of their game. Last season they let in 16 more goals than they managed to score. That is just three less than 17th placed Southampton.

The Bournemouth faithful will be banking on Nathan Ake to do the defensive job for them. The versatile Dutchman was immense last season at the back and without him, the Cherries might quite easily have been involved in a relegation dogfight.

With a full season of Premier League experience under his belt, it is expected that the talented defender will blossom into an elite Premier League this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Pascal Gross

Pascal Gross will be the main man for Brighton

The German midfielder had an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, recording 7 goals and 8 assists in 38 appearances for the Seagulls. And he will have to pick up right where he left off last season if the club are to play in the Premier League come next season.

Burnley: Jack Cork

Jack Cork will be pulling the strings for Burnley.

Burnley had a crazy 2017/18 season, finishing in the seventh spot. And much of that was due to the inspired signing of English midfielder, Jack Cork.

Cork managed to transform a relegation fighting club into legitimate contenders for the European qualification spots. What Cork does might not be flashy but it is really vital to this Burnley.

Now, with a potential run in Europe coming up this season, it will be a challenge for Burnley to match last season's heroics. Jack Cork must step up to the plate again.

Cardiff City: Bobby Reid

Bobby Reid will be Cardiff City's main source of goals

Coming off a prolific 19 goal season with Bristol City in the Championship, the new Cardiff City forward will not be short on confidence. And if preseason form is anything to go by then he will quite clearly stand out as the Welsh club's best player.

He might not be a well-renowned name now, but those who follow the Championship will not be surprised if he takes the Premier League by storm this season.

1 / 4 NEXT