Predicting the 5 Top Transfers that could happen during the Summer Transfer Window

We could see a lot of transfers happening this summer

Apart from the finals of the Europa League and Champions League, all the other important matches of this season are almost over. Hence, most of the teams have already started preparing for the upcoming season.

This transfer window will be an interesting one as a number of big teams are on the road to resurrection and they could make a few buys which could define the kind of football that will be played next season. While Real Madrid and Manchester United need to make a few big-money moves, clubs like Juventus, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and PSG could also invest heavily this summer to fulfill their Champions League aspirations.

There is a chance that a number of big players could be moving this summer which would make this transfer window an exciting one for the fans. On that note, here is a list of the Top 5 Transfers which can happen this summer.

#5 Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona

Barcelona is leading the race to sign the youngster

Matthijs de Ligt is in high demand across Europe right now. After an impressive season with Ajax, the 19-year-old is wanted by top clubs across Europe and the youngster is also willing to leave his current club.

De Ligt has all the qualities to become one of the best defenders in the world in the future and hence, teams are willing to invest heavily on him. He captained his club to the semifinals of the Champions League and also became the youngest Dutch goalscorer in a knockout game of the Champions League.

The Ajax defender has been a target for Catalan giants for a while and although there could be issues regarding the price, de Ligt is likely to play for Barcelona next season.

