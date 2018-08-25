Probable winners of top 5 European Leagues

Amitesh Shrivastava FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 38 // 25 Aug 2018, 06:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Top 5 European Leagues

The footballing season has started. The world's biggest clubs are ready to go and fight it out once again. The biggest leagues have kicked off and the fans are ready to witness yet another magnificent footballing season where their best players will be on the pitch to give in their all.

England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy are home to the top 5 European leagues. As the season starts, we look to try to predict the winners of these leagues on the basis of their squad strength, managers and past performances.

5. Ligue 1, France

Can PSG retain their title?

Paris Saint Germain won the French Ligue 1 last season by 13 points above the second-placed AS Monaco and bar any surprises it should not be any different this season. PSG by far has the strongest squad in France with the likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Verratti in the lineup and have signed Buffon further strengthening their goalkeeping department.

The likes of Monaco, Lyon, PSG derby rivals Marseille will try to challenge them, but they don't really have enough ammunition in their ranks to break the dominance of PSG. AS Monaco have lost Lemar to Atletico and Lyon might also lose their main creative source and captain Nabil Fekir by the end of transfer season which will weaken their side.

PSG is very strong and even though the dark cloud of FFP regulations hovers over them, it is hard to see any other team in the league giving them a run for their money. AS Monaco did win the league a season ago, but they have lost most of those players with the star of their show Kylian Mbappe loan move to PSG is getting permanent this summer.

Prediction: Paris Saint Germain

1 / 5 NEXT