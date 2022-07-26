AC Milan vs. Wolfsberger prediction and betting tips | July 27 | Club friendlies 2022

Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan will continue preparations for their title defense when they face Wolfsberger in a friendly on Wednesday.

The Austrian Bundesliga outfit are unbeaten in three consecutive matches across all competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling. The Italian side will have their work cut out for them.

Milan were sent crashing down to earth on Saturday when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Zalaegerszegi.

This followed a 2-1 victory over German side FC Koln when the sides met in the Telekom Cup final on July 16.

The Serie A champions head into Wednesday on a run of six wins from their last seven games across all competitions.

Elsewhere, Wolfsberger were denied a dream start to their Austrian Bundesliga campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sturm Graz.

This followed a comfortable 4-1 victory over SV Kuchl when the sides squared off in round one of the OFB Cup on July 17.

Wolfsberger are unbeaten in their recent three outings, picking up two wins in that time.

AC Milan vs Wolfsberger Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Wolfsberger are currently on a three-game unbeaten run.

AC Milan @acmilan

Starting off strong: a new work week begins for the lads



Inizia una nuova settimana di lavoro per la squadra



#SempreMilan Rossonero MondayStarting off strong: a new work week begins for the ladsInizia una nuova settimana di lavoro per la squadra Rossonero Monday 🔛Starting off strong: a new work week begins for the lads 👊Inizia una nuova settimana di lavoro per la squadra 👊#SempreMilan https://t.co/1ZWT6QPMwG

The Rossoneri head into the game on a run of six wins from their last seven outings, with their 3-2 loss to Zalaegerszegi TE last time out as the only blemish.

The Austrian side have managed just one win from their seven friendlies this year, losing four and picking up two draws.

AC Milan vs Wolfsberger Prediction

Wolfsberger head into the game in resurgent form, but they face a significantly superior and more experienced side. While we expect the Bundesliga outfit to put up a fight, we are backing the Italian giants to stroll to victory on Wednesday.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Wolfsberger

AC Milan vs Wolfsberger Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Milan

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes [Both sides have scored in six or Wolfsberger’s previous eight matches].

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals: - Yes [There have been three or more goals scored in four of AC Milan’s last five games].

Tip 4: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes [There have been fewer than five bookings in four of both side’s last five outings].

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far