Celtic vs Dundee United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2022

Celtic play host to Dundee United at Celtic Park in round 14 of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The visitors will be looking to get one over the Bhoys, having failed to win any of the last 17 meetings between the teams since December 2014.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC Thank you for your amazing support in Europe this season, Celts



#UCL | #CelticFC Thank you for your amazing support in Europe this season, Celts 👏 Thank you for your amazing support in Europe this season, Celts 💚#UCL | #CelticFC🍀 https://t.co/URuh1kFQaV

Celtic were sent crashing out of Europe on Wednesday as they fell to a humbling 5-1 loss against Real Madrid.

Prior to that, they were on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw in that time.

Celtic now return to the Scottish Premiership, where they are currently on a run of five consecutive wins and sit at the top of the table with 33 points from 12 matches.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC matches LIVE on



It’s a big month of action ahead for Ange and the Bhoys and you can watch every kick of every game LIVE, outside the UK & Ireland, from just £14.99 by subscribing at matches LIVE on @CelticTV It’s a big month of action ahead for Ange and the Bhoys and you can watch every kick of every game LIVE, outside the UK & Ireland, from just £14.99 by subscribing at celticfc.tv 5️⃣ matches LIVE on @CelticTV 📺 It’s a big month of action ahead for Ange and the Bhoys and you can watch every kick of every game LIVE, outside the UK & Ireland, from just £14.99 by subscribing at celticfc.tv 🍀⤵️

Meanwhile, Dundee United failed to find their feet as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Motherwell last time out.

They have now lost three of their last four matches, stretching back to a 1-1 draw away to Ross County on October 15.

With nine points from 13 games, Dundee United are currently 11th in the league standings, level on points with last-placed Ross County.

Celtic vs Dundee United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 58 wins from the last 77 meetings between the teams.

Dundee United have managed just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 different occasions.

Celtic are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run against Dundee United, claiming 13 wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss in December 2014.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC



More info @CelticSocAcad have officially kicked-off their countdown to the 2023 International Coaches Convention with a special coach education taster evening at Lennoxtown earlier this week, delivered by Celtic Under-18s manager, Stuart McLaren.More info ⚽️ @CelticSocAcad have officially kicked-off their countdown to the 2023 International Coaches Convention with a special coach education taster evening at Lennoxtown earlier this week, delivered by Celtic Under-18s manager, Stuart McLaren.More info 🍀⤵️

Dundee United head into the weekend winless in their last four matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

Celtic are currently on a five-game winless run in the league, while they have won 11 of their 12 matches so far.

Celtic vs Dundee United Prediction

Looking at the history of this fixture, Celtic head into the weekend as firm favorites to come out victorious as they have been imperious against Dundee United. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing the hosts to ease to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Dundee United

Celtic vs Dundee United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Celtic’s last six matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last 10 five between the teams)

Poll : 0 votes