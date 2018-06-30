Predictions for the round of 16 for the 2018 World Cup

Kartik Mathur FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 827 // 30 Jun 2018, 15:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With the group stage all but over and 32 teams becoming 16 teams, there are many interesting matches in the Round of 16 and I bet there could be a few potential upsets in these matches. In this article, I will predict who is most likely to proceed through to the next round and who will have to pack their bags and go home.

#1 France vs Argentina

France have the quality to beat Argentina

This is definitely the most mouth-watering clash in this round. Both teams have failed to impress at this World Cup with Argentina needing a Messi inspired win over Nigeria to avoid getting knocked out in the group stage.

There has also been a lot of criticism aimed at their coach Jorge Sampaoli because of his team selection and with rumors of a mutiny in the camp, Messi would be under even more pressure if he is aiming to finally lift an international trophy in what will probably be his last World Cup.

Even though France have undeniably one of the best squads at this World Cup, their coach Didier Deschamps has failed to put this quality into good effect and many times it looks like a team of just 11 individuals with no team chemistry between them.

Their goalless draw against Denmark is a clear example of this. Their star man Antoine Griezman is also not in top form and are too reliant on N'Golo Kante to gain back possession.

I predict France to go through to the next round on the basis that they just have more star quality than Argentina and that the likes of Kylian Mbappe and N’Golo Kante will certainly continue to shine and will turn up for France.

Predicted Score: France 2-1 Argentina