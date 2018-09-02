Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2017/18: 3 reasons why Arsenal won against Cardiff City

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.93K   //    02 Sep 2018, 21:34 IST

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Arsenal now have six points in four games, with two victories and two defeats

Unai Emery got his second victory, as well as his first away win of the season as Arsenal manager with a patchy 3-2 victory against Cardiff City on Sunday (August 9).

The Gunners' goals came from centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, and forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who started together for the first time this season.

"We are continuing to work with the combinations on the pitch and today the two players with the goals helped us with our performance. We can continue working to find the best performance." - Unai Emery

Cardiff fought back to notch up equalizers from Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward after the first two goals, but Lacazette's thumping finish in the 81st minute secured three points for Arsenal.

Listed below are three reasons why the North London side won against the Bluebirds:

#3 Link-up between Aubameyang and Lacazette

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
The Arsenal front two continued to thrive in each other's presence on the pitch

The decision to start both of Arsenal's record signings paid dividends against Cardiff. While Aubameyang was shifted to the left flank, Lacazette assumed the role of the central spearhead of the Gunners' attack.

Arsenal took their time to press the accelerator, but once they decided to shift gears, the link-up play between the duo started shaping up.

They collaborated well for Aubameyang's goal, where a pin-point ball from Mesut Ozil was flicked by Lacazette to the Gabon international, who then bent it into the right corner.

The pair continued to pepper Cardiff's defence until Aubameyang was taken off in the 89th minute. Lacazette, in particular, put in an impressive shift with three shots on targets, three key passes, and fifty touches.

"For me, it was important to start well. I wnated to show to the coach I can be in the first 11, and we played well today so I'm happy. We saw some highlights from the goalkeeper, and I knew if I shot with a lot of power I could score so I did." - Alexandre Lacazette
1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Cardiff City Football Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery
Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Link to my main profile: https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/rupin-kale
3 Arsenal players who impressed in victory over Cardiff City
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City 2-3 Arsenal: Hits and flops
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Arsenal beat Cardiff City 3-2 to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal's possible line-up...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal's predicted XI vs Cardiff...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's probable XI against Cardiff City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Cardiff City vs Arsenal -...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Managers who could be sacked first
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Nomads of club football
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal won against West Ham
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us