Premier League 2017/18: 3 reasons why Arsenal won against Cardiff City

Arsenal now have six points in four games, with two victories and two defeats

Unai Emery got his second victory, as well as his first away win of the season as Arsenal manager with a patchy 3-2 victory against Cardiff City on Sunday (August 9).

The Gunners' goals came from centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, and forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who started together for the first time this season.

"We are continuing to work with the combinations on the pitch and today the two players with the goals helped us with our performance. We can continue working to find the best performance." - Unai Emery

Cardiff fought back to notch up equalizers from Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward after the first two goals, but Lacazette's thumping finish in the 81st minute secured three points for Arsenal.

Listed below are three reasons why the North London side won against the Bluebirds:

#3 Link-up between Aubameyang and Lacazette

The Arsenal front two continued to thrive in each other's presence on the pitch

The decision to start both of Arsenal's record signings paid dividends against Cardiff. While Aubameyang was shifted to the left flank, Lacazette assumed the role of the central spearhead of the Gunners' attack.

Arsenal took their time to press the accelerator, but once they decided to shift gears, the link-up play between the duo started shaping up.

They collaborated well for Aubameyang's goal, where a pin-point ball from Mesut Ozil was flicked by Lacazette to the Gabon international, who then bent it into the right corner.

The pair continued to pepper Cardiff's defence until Aubameyang was taken off in the 89th minute. Lacazette, in particular, put in an impressive shift with three shots on targets, three key passes, and fifty touches.

"For me, it was important to start well. I wnated to show to the coach I can be in the first 11, and we played well today so I'm happy. We saw some highlights from the goalkeeper, and I knew if I shot with a lot of power I could score so I did." - Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette and Aubameyang when they play together (six games):



Aubameyang: 6 GOALS & 3 ASSISTS



Lacazette: 6 GOALS & 2 ASSISTS



pic.twitter.com/uMIUZH0n2q — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) September 2, 2018

