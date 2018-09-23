Premier League 2017/18: 3 reasons why Arsenal won against Everton

Rupin Kale FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.90K // 23 Sep 2018, 22:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 2-0 victory meant Arsenal kept their first clean sheet of the season

Arsenal clinched their fifth consecutive victory of the season and their fourth straight win in the Premier League with after putting two goals past Marco Silva's Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 23.

The two strikes came from their striking duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who are slowly but surely becoming the personality of the North London club. Lacazette scored the opening goal of the tie in the 56th minute after he curled a ball from Aaron Ramsey in the top right corner with a thumping finish.

FULL-TIME Arsenal 2-0 Everton



The Gunners make it 4 #PL wins in a row thanks to second-half goals from their dynamic duo, Lacazette & Aubameyang#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/8PhGztPxxj — Premier League (@premierleague) September 23, 2018

Aubameyang followed up on his counterpart's goal 2 minutes 46 seconds later, burying the ball at Jordan Pickford's far corner with a clinical finish.

The 2-0 victory meant Arsenal kept their first clean sheet of the season after conceding nine in four matches before this encounter.

Here are three reasons why the Gunners pulled one over the Toffies:

#3 Player-of-the-Match performance from Petr Cech

It was a commanding performance from Arsenal's veteran goalkeeper

Despite their dominant record against Everton – no loss at home since 1996 – the Gunners dished out a sloppy performance in the first half of the game.

The Toffees had them on the ropes with their incessant attack, stressing Arsenal's tentative backline with their pace and agility.

It took a brilliant performance from Petr Cech to keep the hosts in the game, as he was easily their best player in the first 55 minutes of the encounter. He made six pivotal saves and won two duels in the box, cutting a reliable figure for the Gunners between the two sticks.

He returned two excellent one-on-one saves in the first half and sustained a commanding presence in the box. The goalkeeper is not comfortable with the ball at his feet, but so far in the season, has been on point with his shot-stopping abilities.

Petr Cech has become the first goalkeeper to make 1000 or more saves in the Premier League 🤚



1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ @PetrCech 👏👏#Arsenal pic.twitter.com/VDlw7Tl28O — Premier League Stat Man ⚽️ (@EPLStatman) September 23, 2018

1 / 3 NEXT