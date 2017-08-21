Premier League 2017/18: 5 managers who are already under pressure

Only a fortnight into the new season, these five Premier League managers are already feeling the heat.

@sagunsudhir by Sagun Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 22:32 IST

Benitez led his Newcastle United team to the Championship title enroute to their promotion to the Premier League

The Premier League is known for its unpredictable results and there was more to come over the past weekend that witnessed a shock 1-0 win for Stoke City over Arsenal. While the Stoke City fans rejoiced over Jese Rodriguez's winning goal at the Bet 365 Stadium, it was rather gloomy for the Arsenal supporters.

Similarly, while some teams like Manchester United, Huddersfield and West Bromwich have gotten off to perfect starts, others are already reeling under pressure and are desperate to get their first win.

It may only have been a fortnight since the start of the new Premier League season, but there is already a considerable amount of pressure on some managers. Here are the five managers who would already be feeling the heat.

#5 Rafa Benitez

Newcastle United are back to the Premier League but almost immediately find themselves struggling so early in the season. Rafa Benitez has made six new signings but his team are yet to open their account and have even failed to score a goal. The Magpies lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham on the opening day before losing to their fellow newly promoted Huddersfield side.

Newcastle are already struggling to find their feet and the fans may not be very patient with the former Liverpool manager, Benitez, as they will want to avoid the drop back into the Championship.