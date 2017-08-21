Premier League 2017/18: 5 takeaways from Manchester United's flying start

The Red Devils have made their best start and are early favourites for the title.

@sagunsudhir by Sagun Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 17:15 IST

Manchester United have scored 8 goals in 2 games

Manchester United have opened their new campaign in the best of fashion by scoring eight goals and conceding none in two games - their best start ever in the Premier League era. Traditionally the Red Devils have been known to make slow starts, but that is certainly not the case this season.

The only other time United had managed as many goals in the opening two games was way back in 2006/07, when United had won 5-1 against Fulham and 3-0 against Charlton. United had gone on to win their 16th League title at the time under Sir Alex.

Here are the 5 takeaways from United's mesmerizing start.

#1 Ruthless Manchester United

Manchester United had, over the past four years, acquired themselves an unenviable reputation for not scoring enough goals. In fact, the last two seasons the Red Devils managed two of their lowest scoring campaigns ever in the Premier League. While Louis van Gaal's United scored a record low of 49 goals in 2015/16, Mourinho's men managed 54 last time around. Previously United's worst tally of goals was 58 in the 2004/05 season.

Well, all that seems to be a thing of past now that Manchester United have gotten off to a flying start. The Red Devils have been ruthless in their two league games scoring four in both of them. They seem to have gotten back their lethal touch of scoring goals.

The away fans' section at the Liberty Stadium sang away through much of the game against Swansea City as United romped to a 4-0 win over the Welsh outfit. The words on every fans' lips seemed to be the title number 21! For the first time after Sir Alex's retirement, the Red Devils are daring to dream of a title win and their impressive start seems to have made United early title favourites amongst experts too.