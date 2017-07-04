Premier League 2017/18: 5 signings Arsenal need to make to win the Premier League

These names should shoot Arsenal to glory.

On the brink of joining Arsenal

Some clubs take pleasure in the fact that they breed talent rather than purchase it for big money from the other clubs. Ajax, for one, fall in that category. Monaco, too. Arsenal fell in this category once as well. However, since most Premier League clubs are splashing the cash for some of the best players in the world, it has become an obligation for Arsene Wenger to spend in order to stay competitive

This window is going to the most important one of the French manager’s life as his legacy depends on it. If Arsenal can pull off deals for 3-4 of the players that they are being linked to, they will be back to the pedestal of glory.

On that note, here are five players Arsenal should look at to be great again.

#1 Alexandre Lacazette

Legend has it that the signing is closer to completion than ever before as Mr Wenger is ready to shatter his transfer record to bring in the Lyon man. Lacazette has been plying his trade in France for a long time now and this move to a bigger club/league was supposed to have happened a long time ago, now it finally appears to be on the verge of fulfilment.

According to Lyon president, Jean Aulas, the player is on his way to North London—and God knows they needed him. The argument some use against him is that he hasn’t succeeded in displacing Olivier Giroud in the France national team, so how could he do the same at the Emirates.

For starters, he has a better scoring ratio than Giroud. Last season alone, Lacazette ended up with 37 goals to his name from 45 games. He has scored 129 goals in 275 games in France, compared to Giroud’s 98 in 226 games in England.

Quite often do we see a lot of Arsenal fans bemoaning the dearth of Giroud’s finishing abilities. With Lacazette, they are getting a footballer at the peak of his powers and with a good scoring sense. And that’s what really wins titles, don’t they?