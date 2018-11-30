Premier League 2018/19: 3 battles that could shape the North London Derby

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 105 // 30 Nov 2018, 22:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery will be in charge of his first North London Derby

After the last international break of the calendar year, the Premier League teams emerged from the tunnel last week, looking to keep up their momentum. The biggest game last weekend was a London derby in which Tottenham purely outclassed Chelsea.

Fast forward a week and the stakes have been raised a touch with Spurs travelling to their eternal North London rivals, Arsenal. The pair has indulged in numerous unforgettable battles over the past. Last season, Arsenal beat Tottenham at the Emirates while Spurs exacted revenge with a 1-0 win on the hallowed Wembley turf.

Both teams head into the encounter on the back of some encouraging form. The Gunners have been unbeaten in their last 18 matches whereas Spurs find themselves on the right side of a six-match winning streak. With the teams on a collision course come Sunday afternoon, something has to give.

As Emery and Pochettino get ready to pit their wits against each other, there are several questions up in the air:

Will the Unai Emery era deliver its first victory over a top-four rival or will it be a case of ‘Same Old Arsenal’?

Can Spurs keep up their impressive form and steal a march in the race for the Champions League spots or will they be consigned to a dog-fight for those places?

With such intrigue surrounding the clash, it is imperative that we look at some of the battles that could determine the outcome of the war.

Thus, through the lens of this article, we would look at those match-ups across the pitch and how they can help shape the outcome of one of the most hotly-contested derbies in the world.

#3. Arsenal’s Centre Backs vs Harry Kane

Kane has been Arsenal's nemesis on a number of occasions

After playing four at the back in his first 12 league games, Unai Emery sprang a surprise by fielding three at the back at the Vitality Stadium. Sokratis returned from injury to take his place at the centre, with Holding and Mustafi either side of him.

Though the formation was designed to keep the Bournemouth counter-attack at bay, one can expect Emery to switch to a back-four come Sunday. The 3-4-2-1 formation led to the Gunners losing a bit of control in the middle of the park, with Xhaka and Torreira often getting outnumbered.

While his reverting to a back-four looks certain, the personnel that he eventually chooses to deploy remains up in the air. Holding has impressed this season and should expect to start on the left side of central defence.

On the other hand, Sokratis was outstanding against Bournemouth and would represent the ideal option to tackle the goal-scoring machine, Harry Kane.

After a sluggish start to the campaign, the Englishman has rediscovered his scoring boots. Against Chelsea, he scored to lend weight to his ‘Derby’ tally, while he was a constant menace against Inter Milan in mid-week.

With Erisken and Son in top form, one can envisage Kane getting into scoring positions to finish off flowing moves. However, that is exactly what Arsenal’s central defenders must fight tooth-and-nail to avoid.

Kane is as prolific as they come and his record against Arsenal isn’t bad either. The likes of Sokratis would need to get physical against him and deny him the space to create as well as score. Additionally, Kane’s aerial prowess would have to be taken care of.

Spurs are heavily reliant on their star man performing well and if the Gunners can keep him quiet, it would go a long way in establishing North London supremacy. Thus, it is as important a battle as any on the pitch and one that could very well end up shaping the outcome.

1 / 3 NEXT