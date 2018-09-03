Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018/19: 3 factors that played a role in Arsenal's win over Cardiff City

Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
03 Sep 2018

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
The Gunners fought off the Bluebirds in a lively 5 goal thriller

Unai Emery’s men have secured a hard-fought win against Cardiff City with the Bluebirds pushing Arsenal to the limit.

The win puts the Gunners in ninth place in the table with six points from four games and eases the pressure on the Spanish head coach, whose new tenure at the helm started off on a disappointing note with the losses against Manchester City and Chelsea in the opening two games of the new season.

With both defences susceptible in the five-goal thriller, here are the three factors that played a huge role in the Gunners' win over the Welsh side.

#3 Lucas Torreira's lively cameo

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
The Uruguayan's delightful cameo made a world of a difference

Lucas Torreira has started from the bench for the fourth premier league game in a row. The Uruguayan has put in a scintillating shift after he was brought on for Matteo Guendouzi. The diminutive player was everywhere collecting the stray balls, chipping in with vital interceptions and providing adequate protection to the defence.

Having completed 26 out of his attempted 26 passes with a solitary interception, he was outstanding with three successful tackles and six duels won all in the span of 25 minutes on the pitch.

His assist for Alexandre Lacazette, a smart pass to free the French striker, who put the ball in the top corner with aplomb, proved to be his most telling contribution to the game.

With the defence leaking in goals and with the midfield failing to provide required protection to the defenders, it’s about time Emery should start Torreira from the start.

#2 Cardiff’s wayward finishing

Cardiff City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Harry Arter missed a couple of golden chances to put the Bluebirds ahead

The Bluebirds made a rousing start to the game, pressing the Gunners and closing down the passing lanes, resulting in the Arsenal defence and midfield crumbling. Had it not been for Harry Arter’s wayward finishing, Cardiff City would have been one-nil up within no time.

With the experienced Petr Cech, who for obvious reasons is finding it difficult to adapt to a new system of playing from the back, gifting possession in his own box to the ex- Bournemouth midfielder, he rocketed his shot into the top tier of the stands.

Later in the game, captain Sean Morrison and Danny Ward have wasted good chances to put the Bluebirds in the pole position

Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
