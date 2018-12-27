Premier League 2018/19: 3 Factors which have contributed to Liverpool's great run

Liverpool are well on course to winning their first EPL title since 1990

Liverpool beat Newcastle United 4-0 on Boxing Day to extend their lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur to six points. Liverpool now have 51 points from 19 matches and are well on course to their first league win since 1990.

Manchester City’s poor form of late has made the job easier for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who are in terrific form themselves. City slipped to third after they suffered back to back defeats. Liverpool defeated Manchester United 3-1 a few days back to make their intentions clear about title ambitions.

They have drawn a tough opponent in Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and would have to play really well to get past them. However, they are very much the favorites to win their 19th league title a few months from now.

We would like to take a look at the 3 factors which have which have contributed to Liverpool's great run.

#1 Frenetic pace and skills of their forwards

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s front three comprising of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino are exceptionally fast and extremely skilled players. Salah is known for his frenetic pace while dribbling past defenders and Mane also possesses the same abilities.

Firmino has not scored many goals this season, but has been involved in quite a few with his agility and movement inside the opposition penalty box. Salah seems to have regained his Midas touch, which won him the Player of the Year title last season.

He already has 12 goals and six assists in 19 matches in the Premier League this season and continues to be a menace to the opposition defenders. Mane also cuts in from the left flank occasionally and is capable of scoring goals. He has scored 7 goals in the Premier League this season so far. Also, Shaqiri is among the goals.

