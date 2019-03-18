×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018/19: 3 most underrated goalkeepers this season

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
107   //    18 Mar 2019, 12:29 IST

Goalkeeping is a difficult skill to master and definitely not everybody's cup of tea. The Premier League has given us some exceptional goalkeepers over the course of its existence.

Peter Schmeichel, David Seaman and Petr Cech are just a few of the goalkeeping legends to have featured in the Premier League. Now David De Gea, Ederson and Hugo Lloris are furthering the Premier League's legacy of producing some of the best goalkeepers in world football.

However, some of the goalkeepers from smaller sides in the Premier League fly under the radar and are not appreciated by football fans. Here, we take a look at three of the most underrated goalkeepers in the Premier League this season:

#1 Neil Etheridge

Neil Etheridge
Neil Etheridge

Neil Etheridge has been a revelation in the Premier League this season. The 29-year-old Philippines international has saved 3 penalties in the Premier League which is more than those saved by Ederson, De Gea, and Hugo Lloris combined.

He averages 3.5 saves per game, having made 104 saves in the Premier League till date in 30 appearances. He has kept 8 clean sheets so far this season and is one of the players who can keep relegation-threatened Cardiff City in the Premier League for another season.

#2 Ben Foster

Manchester City v Watford FC - Premier League
Manchester City v Watford FC - Premier League

Ben Foster was bought by Watford from West Brom in the summer. The 35-year-old is having another brilliant season in the Premier League and his side is fighting for the European places.

He has saved 1 penalty so far this season and averages 3.2 saves per game, having made a total of 97 saves. He has kept 7 clean sheets so far in 30 Premier League appearances and will be a key member for Watford as they try and secure a Europa League spot.

#3 Lukasz Fabianski

West Ham United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
West Ham United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Advertisement

Lukasz Fabianski was bought by West Ham United from Swansea City this summer. Fabianski was a favorite among Fantasy Premier League players as his average saves per game was enough to provide players with bonus points. He has continued in the same vein this time around as well.

He averages a whopping 3.8 saves per game. Fabianski has saved 1 penalty this season and has kept 5 clean sheets in total. The ex-Arsenal goalkeeper is definitely proving his worth once again in the Premier League this season.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 West Ham United Cardiff City Football Neil Etheridge Lukasz Fabianski Leisure Reading
Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
5 Currently underrated Premier League goal-keepers 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most underrated players in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League clubs most likely to be relegated this season
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United: 3 takeaways | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 2-1 Cardiff City: 3 reasons why Arsenal won | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, team news, probable line-ups, and prediction | Premier League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The future looks bleak for Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Cardiff City vs Arsenal: Two basic things we noticed
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Clinical Gylfi Sigurdsson gives fans some hope as Everton thunder past Cardiff City
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us