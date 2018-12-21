×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018-19: 3 pressing questions  Arsenal need to answer when they host Burnley

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
321   //    21 Dec 2018, 14:59 IST

Emery has some serious questions to answer
Emery has some serious questions to answer

After going nearly four months without a defeat, the Gunners suddenly find themselves on the wrong end of two losses. Arsenal went down to a rejuvenated Southampton last weekend whereas they let their old enemy, Tottenham exact revenge at the Emirates on Wednesday.

With the defeat last weekend, the Gunners now sit three points off the pace in the race for the top four. The games are arriving at a rapid clip during the festive period and Arsenal need to find their mojo in order to ensure they gain momentum in the most exhausting phase of the league calendar.

At lunchtime on Saturday, Arsenal would look to put their minor blips of last week aside as they play host to a struggling Burnley side. The Clarets currently find themselves in 18th spot and have failed to recreate their form of last season. Thus, the game accords the Gunners the ideal opportunity to steady a rocking boat and brace itself for a sustained tilt at the top four.

Through this article, we would look at three questions that provide an interesting aspect to the larger narrative on Saturday.

#3 Will Aubameyang and Lacazette start together?

The duo has been on fire when played together
The duo has been on fire when played together

The Gunners’ devastating duo has not started a game together for a month now and the results are for everyone to see. Arsenal have failed to inspire when the pair hasn’t been on the pitch and their stirring comeback against Spurs also came to fruition after the introduction of the Frenchman.

The duo has scored a combined total of 26 goals in all competitions this season and boast of an excellent understanding on the pitch. Additionally, Aubameyang has looked a little lost without his strike partner for company.

Thus, it has been a surprise that they haven’t featured from the outset in the past few games.

Moreover, Emery’s switch to a back three makes it more feasible for the Gabonese and the Frenchman to function in tandem. The Spaniard has preferred a 3-4-2-1 yet a tweak could be made to accommodate both and deploy a 3-4-1-2.

Advertisement

Coming into the North London Derby, Lacazette had been nursing a groin injury. However, a few weeks on, he seems fit enough to start a game.

With the Gunners stuttering a little of late, starting Aubameyang and Lacazette on Saturday could be the best remedy.

After all, goals win games and that is exactly what the aforementioned pair offers.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Burnley Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Emirates Stadium Unai Emery
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
2018-19 Premier League: Arsenal v Burnley, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Burnley v Liverpool - Match...
RELATED STORY
Burnley vs Chelsea | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Leicester City vs Burnley: Match...
RELATED STORY
Burnley 0-2 Manchester United: 3 Takeaways from the game
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Burnley 1-3 Liverpool: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learnt from Liverpool's comeback win over...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Burnley
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Five things we learned from...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: What we learnt from Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
Tomorrow WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
Tomorrow AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
Tomorrow CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us