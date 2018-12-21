Premier League 2018-19: 3 pressing questions Arsenal need to answer when they host Burnley

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 321 // 21 Dec 2018, 14:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Emery has some serious questions to answer

After going nearly four months without a defeat, the Gunners suddenly find themselves on the wrong end of two losses. Arsenal went down to a rejuvenated Southampton last weekend whereas they let their old enemy, Tottenham exact revenge at the Emirates on Wednesday.

With the defeat last weekend, the Gunners now sit three points off the pace in the race for the top four. The games are arriving at a rapid clip during the festive period and Arsenal need to find their mojo in order to ensure they gain momentum in the most exhausting phase of the league calendar.

At lunchtime on Saturday, Arsenal would look to put their minor blips of last week aside as they play host to a struggling Burnley side. The Clarets currently find themselves in 18th spot and have failed to recreate their form of last season. Thus, the game accords the Gunners the ideal opportunity to steady a rocking boat and brace itself for a sustained tilt at the top four.

Through this article, we would look at three questions that provide an interesting aspect to the larger narrative on Saturday.

#3 Will Aubameyang and Lacazette start together?

The duo has been on fire when played together

The Gunners’ devastating duo has not started a game together for a month now and the results are for everyone to see. Arsenal have failed to inspire when the pair hasn’t been on the pitch and their stirring comeback against Spurs also came to fruition after the introduction of the Frenchman.

The duo has scored a combined total of 26 goals in all competitions this season and boast of an excellent understanding on the pitch. Additionally, Aubameyang has looked a little lost without his strike partner for company.

Thus, it has been a surprise that they haven’t featured from the outset in the past few games.

Moreover, Emery’s switch to a back three makes it more feasible for the Gabonese and the Frenchman to function in tandem. The Spaniard has preferred a 3-4-2-1 yet a tweak could be made to accommodate both and deploy a 3-4-1-2.

Advertisement

Coming into the North London Derby, Lacazette had been nursing a groin injury. However, a few weeks on, he seems fit enough to start a game.

With the Gunners stuttering a little of late, starting Aubameyang and Lacazette on Saturday could be the best remedy.

After all, goals win games and that is exactly what the aforementioned pair offers.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement