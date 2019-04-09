Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Arsenal lost to Everton

Arsenal have been in awful away form recently and that continued at Goodison Park on Sunday. Phil Jagielka was not supposed to start for the Toffees but he started and scored the only goal of the match much to the dislike of the Arsenal fans. Arsenal again slipped back to fourth in the table and are behind rivals Tottenham.

At home, Unai Emery’s side have collected 44 points from 17 matches but it is away from home that they have suffered and lost important chances to seal a place in the top 4. Away from home, Arsenal are 10th best in the Premier League and have not kept a single clean sheet. Of Arsenal’s remaining six matches, four will be played away and it seems difficult for Unai Emery’s men to make the no 4 position their own.

Here are the three reasons why they lost to Everton.

#1. Lack of appetite

Arsenal’s history is full of matches where they looked destined to win due to current form but somehow did not turn up for the match. Same happened yesterday. The forward line of Lacazette, Ozil, and Mkhitaryan looked completely disjointed and there was no coordination with the midfield. Arsenal are badly missing Lucas Torreira and lack of legs in midfield was the reason they were out run by the Everton midfielders.

Ozil tried hard but did not have players who would anticipate his timely pass and start running. Aubameyang’s absence had no reason and it is a pity that the highest goal scorer for the Gunners is not a regular starter anymore. Ramsey’s inclusion in the second half did give Arsenal the much needed energy but by then Everton had got the clue about how to keep the Gunners quiet. A bit more urgency, especially from the front three would have benefited Arsenal and maybe even enticed a few mistakes from Everton.

