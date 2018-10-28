Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Everton could defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford

The Red Devils would be hosting Everton at the Old Trafford

The odds are against Jose Mourinho and his men when it comes to home form this season. Currently 10th on the table and struggling to produce a winning streak, Manchester United have managed just one win in last seven games across all competitions.

Be it the lack of confidence of Romelu Lukaku or the fragile back line, every position in the field seem to be a matter of concern for Jose Mourinho.

The recent defeat against Juventus at home more or less assured that Manchester United are not giants anymore in Europe with their neighbours Manchester City being the one dubbed as one of the favourites for the Champions League as well as the Premier League.

On top of that, the manager's criticisms of the players and the board have not gone down well with fans who are now calling for his sack.

The Red Devils opponent this weekend is the other team from the Merseyside who are finally coming good this season after a couple of previous disappointing campaigns. Everton have been quite active in the summer transfer market, and the quality of players Marco Silva has got at his disposal could win against any opposition.

The Toffees would be coming into this match at the back of three consecutive victories with the last win against Crystal Palace showing that the manager is no mood to mess around this time.

The team is buoyant at the moment and with Old Trafford surrounded by all kinds of negative vibes; this is perhaps their best chance to cause an upset at the Theatre of Dreams.

Here the three reasons why Everton could win at Old Trafford and pile further miseries on Jose Mourinho.

#3 United's slow start to the games

With every dropped point, the pressure is mounting on Jose Mourinho

Manchester United have been starting games on the backfoot this season. Irrespective of it being a home or an away fixture, the Red Devils are putting themselves under pressure by soaking in the opposition attack.

Against Newcastle United who are themselves struggling to win games, Jose Mourinho' side conceded two in the first 45 mins only to produce a breathtaking second-half performance to win the game 3-2.

It was the case against Chelsea as well where United was very close to winning another game coming from behind, but Ross Barkley came up with a late equalizer to keep Chelsea's unbeaten run intact.

With the attacking talent that Everton has got, if United concedes a couple of goals again in the first half, it would be difficult to come back and win again.

